NORMAL – Matt Maskel continued his mastery over the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Golf Tournament on Sunday by claiming his second straight championship and third in the past four years.

Maskel’s 36-hole score of 136 (65-71) bested Brian Zimmerman (66-71-137) by one stroke at Weibring Golf Club.

“I’m fairly consistent, and I kind of limit my mistakes so I think the Medal Play does kind of fit my game,” Maskel said.

Maskel and Zimmerman regularly play together at Crestwicke Country Club.

“We compete when we play for fun, too. We’re pretty competitive players,” said Maskel. “He hit a rough front nine. But I know he’s a good player, and he’s going to make some birdies. He putts well so he’s never really out of it.”

Zimmerman rebounded from a double bogey on No. 7 Sunday by shooting 3-under 32 on the back nine to keep the heat on Maskel.

“I got off to a little bit of a slow start. I had bogey on 2 and 3, but I fought back after that,” Maskel said. “I chipped away and got back to one under. I bogeyed 12 but then I made a lot of pars (six straight).”

Maskel birdied 11, 12, 14 and 18 in Saturday’s first round for a back nine 31.

“That was the first time pretty much all year I putted pretty well. I felt pretty good on the greens,” he said. “I made a pretty long one on the first hole, about 25-30 feet. That got the round going, I guess.”

Maskel birdied the par-3 fourth hole both days and was 3-under for the tournament on par-3s.

Match Play champion Ben Kilborn was third at 142 (71-71).

Matt Galvan finished fourth at 144 (75-69) with David Marquardt (74-73-147) and Adam Baracani (72-75-147) tied for fifth.