Illinois State's Felix van Dijk, who finished second individually, eyes his next shot at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Illinois State photo
COAL VALLEY – The Illinois State men’s golf team won its sixth Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship and the first since 2007 in impressive fashion Tuesday at Oakwood Country Club.
The Redbirds set marks for the lowest single-round total since 1998 on each of the first two days (at 276) and finished a 836, 13 shots better than second-place Valparaiso.
Felix van Dijk paced the ISU golfers with a 9-under 204 (65-69-70). Valpo’s Anthony Delisanti was tournament medalist for the second straight season at 200 (66-64-70).
Redbird Valentin Peugnet finished seventh with a 210. Alex McCulla’s 211 placed him in a tie of eighth while Parker Wisdom tied for 14th with an even-par 215. Freshman Pietro Pontiggia’s 219 put him in a tie for 26th.
Illinois State men's golf coach Ray Kralis (far left) stands with his team after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship.
Illinois State photo
ISU coach Ray Kralis was selected MVC Coach of the Year.
The team championship earned ISU a spot in the NCAA Division I Regional round. The NCAA selection show will be May 3 at noon on the Golf Channel.
Regionals are scheduled for May 15-17.
