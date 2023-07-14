BLOOMINGTON — Defending champions Branden and Michael Mounce earned a berth in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament semifinals Friday.
The Mounces topped Kyler Ummel and Zach Falasz 3 and 1 in an upper bracket quarterfinal at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
Andrew Greisiger and Alan Bardwell will face the Mounces in the semifinals after a 1-up quarterfinal win over Adam Baracani and Matt Galvan.
In Saturday's lower bracket semifinal, Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing will tangle with Greg Naleway and Matthew Morse.
Kearfott-Cushing bested Brian Zimmerman-Ryan Quinn 3 and 2, while Naleway-Morse defeated David Marquardt-Dan Freed 2 and 1.
Sunday's championship match will tee off at 7:30 a.m.
See photos: 2020 Two-Man Best Position golf tournament wraps up
