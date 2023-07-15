BLOOMINGTON — The top two seeds will square off Sunday for the championship of the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament.

Top seeds Branden and Michael Mounce defeated Andrew Greisiger and Alan Bardwell 2-up in one semifinal Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

In the other semifinal, Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing downed Greg Naleway and Matthew Morse 6 and 5.

Sunday's championship match tees off at 7:30 a.m.

As defending champions, the Mounces were exempt from qualifying and received the top seed.

Kearfott and Cushing were the No. 2 seed after shooting 14-under 58 to match Tyler McNeely and John McGrew for the top qualifying score.

