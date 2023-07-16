BLOOMINGTON – Longer off the tee than their opponents Sunday at Prairie Vista Golf Course, brothers Branden and Michael Mounce’s touch on and around the green sealed an air-tight package.

Emerging from a tie through nine holes by winning Nos. 10 and 11, the Mounces offered no openings on the back nine while claiming their second straight Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament championship with a 3 and 2 win over Mike Cushing and Tom Kearfott.

“The good thing is in Bloomington there is a lot of good golf. You have to play good to win out here,” Branden Mounce said. “It’s not easy. It’s nice to get out and win again.”

“It all comes down to putting, and they are probably two of the best putters in town,” said Michael Mounce. “They fought hard.

"But we were fortunate. We can usually hit it by them pretty far. Coming in, I feel like we didn’t hit it out of position and gave ourselves really good birdie looks. We really didn’t make any mistakes.”

The Mounces enjoyed a 2-up lead after three holes. Michael drove within 12 feet on the par-4 second hole and the eagle was conceded when Cushing and Kearfott made par.

Cushing and Kearfott pulled even by winning holes five and nine.

“If we could start the day knowing we would be even at the turn, we would take it,” Cushing said. “They’ve got to miss putts. They hit it so much farther can closer than us most of the day, if we don’t make many putts we really don’t have a chance truthfully. Once you get two-down to them they’ll just make birdies on every hole and you pretty much can’t get back in it.”

The Mounces took holes 10 and 11 with birdies. Michael’s 15-foot side-hill birdie on 11 put the margin at two. Cushing’s par save on 12 kept it there.

Branden’s birdie on 14 pushed the advantage to 3-up.

“They hit it 80 yards past me. I’m a little older than they are. But when they’re hitting wedges or flip wedges and we’ve got 7-irons, it’s tough to compete,” said Kearfott. “I was terrible, absolutely awful, and Mike is going to have a hard time beating them by himself.”

The Mounces parred 16. But when neither Cushing nor Kearfott could convert a birdie putt, the match was over.

“You’ve got to keep making birdies or you’re going to lose shots in two-man scramble,” Branden Mounce said. “But we kept making some birdies down the stretch.”

First flight

In the first flight championship match, Kyle Tague and Jason Unzicker topped Scott Naleway and Tom Sheldon 3 and 2.

Senior division

In senior play, Todd Manning and Jim Mounce prevailed over Joseph Blumenshine and Mike Nalewajka 4 and 3 in the title match.

