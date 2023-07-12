NORMAL – Bloomington’s TJ Barger could do no wrong in a sizzling first round Tuesday during U.S. Amateur qualifying at Weibring Golf Course.

Despite cooling down from a course-record 62, Barger did enough right in the second round to win the 36-hole qualifying tournament and earn a spot in the US Amateur Championship on Aug. 14-20.

Barger shot a second-round 73 for a total of 7-under 135. The second qualifier was Campbell Kremer of Louisville, Kentucky, who shot 68-69-137.

The US Amateur will be played at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado.

Among the non-qualifiers, Michael Mounce of El Paso tied for fifth at 3-under 139. Bloomington’s Mike Henry and Parker Wisdom both tied for 20th at 2-over 144.

