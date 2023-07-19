BLOOMINGTON – Staring down a 6-foot birdie on No. 8, Mike Henry of Bloomington knew it was the type of putt that can make or break a round.

“I’m not going to be putting them 3, 4, 5 feet very often,” Henry said. “When I do get a mid iron or lower in my hand like I did on 8, it’s certainly nice to take advantage of it.”

Henry drained that putt on his 17th hole of the round and closed with a par on the long par-4 ninth hole to complete a 2-under par round of 68. Henry’s 137 total is four shots behind leader Joshua Kirkham of Hinsdale after two rounds of the Illinois State Amateur Golf Tournament at Bloomington Country Club.

Henry is tied for third place entering Thursday’s final 36 holes. After Wednesday’s round, the field was cut to the top 35 and ties.

“I played really solid today. I hit it a little better at least early in the round than I did yesterday (Tuesday),” Henry said. “I’m very pleased. This is a good golf course. Anything around par is a good score.

"My short game has been on par both day. Overall, I’m pleased from tee through green.”

Kirkham fired a sizzling 5-under 65 Wednesday and sits at 7-under 133. Kirkham’s round included an eagle on the 481-yard 14th hole.

Rockford’s Thomas Baker is three shots back in third at 68-68-136.

Joining Henry at 137 are defending champion Mac McClear of Hinsdale, Mason Minkel of Pekin, Beach Park’s Justin Schwab and Chicago’s Charlie Kulwin.

Other area golfers making the cut are El Paso’s Michael Mounce (68-71-139), Bloomington’s TJ Barger (69-72-141), Tyler McNeely of Normal (70-73-143) and Bloomington’s Parker Wisdom (72-71-143).

First round leader Will Stewart of Lake in the Hills shot a 64 Tuesday but faltered to an 81 Wednesday and was on the wrong side of the cut at 145.

