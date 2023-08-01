North Dakota State occupied the top rung on the Football Championship Subdivision and the Missouri Valley Football Conference ladders for most of the past decade before 2022.

That’s when South Dakota State knocked the Bison off their pedestal by not only winning the MVFC but topping NDSU in the first all-Valley national title game since Illinois State played the Bison at the conclusion of the 2014 season.

“It sets you apart as far as a standard. We’ve been chasing NDSU for years,” said first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, the Jackrabbits 2022 defensive coordinator who took over the top job after the retirement of veteran head coach John Stiegelmeier.

“We’re trying to live up to that standard every single day and not let outside distractions seep into this program. The outside world expects a lot, and we need to expect more than you guys expect from us.”

SDSU was named the overwhelming favorite to repeat as MVFC champions Tuesday during the league's Media Day, receiving 44 of 45 first-place votes and 539 poll points. NDSU is a solid second at 492 points.

Northern Iowa was picked third at 409 points with North Dakota fourth (399), Southern Illinois fifth (337), Youngstown State sixth (323) and Illinois State seventh (269).

Rounding out the 12-team league’s preseason prognostications are Missouri State at eighth (229), South Dakota ninth (226), Indiana State 10th (148), newcomer Murray State 11th (74) and Western Illinois 12th (65).

SDSU has six members of the all-MVFC preseason team’s offense in quarterback Mark Gronowski, tailback Isaiah Davis, wide receiver Jaxon Janke, tight end Zach Heins and linemen Mason McCormick and Garret Greenfield.

“There is a really high level of quarterback talent in the Missouri Valley. We’re excited we have a good one,” Rogers said. “It’s super beneficial when your best players are your best leaders. Mark is a leader by example. He does everything right. Everything runs through him on the offensive side of the ball.”

All-conference honors

ISU had no first-team players on the preseason squad. Redbirds listed on the second team were offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano, safety Dillon Gearhart and all-purpose athlete Jalen Carr.

ISU players receiving honorable mention were running back Cole Mueller, defensive lineman Josh Dinga, defensive backs Keondre Jackson and Jeff Bowens and Carr as a return specialist.

Replacing Zeke

The Redbird defense must find a replacement for Buck Buchanan Award winner Zeke Vandenburgh, who played ISU’s jack linebacker position and earned the FCS’ top individual defensive honor.

“Jack linebacker is a pretty important position in this defense,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “Zeke wasn’t a world beater when he first moved there but he became one.”

Spack mentioned senior Jalan Gaines, sophomore Zion Granville and true freshman Kayode Amusan as contenders to start at the position.

“I’m not sure they will be Zeke Vandenburgh right away,” said Spack. “But you never know.”

Backs back from injury

ISU’s Mueller and South Dakota’s Nate Thomas are MVFC tailbacks returning from injuries that cost them their 2022 season.

Mueller rushed for 977 yards in 2021 but broke his leg on his third carry in the season opener at Wisconsin last season.

“Cole is 100 percent,” Spack said. “He looked very good in the spring and got some live reps. We didn’t foresee that happening.”

Thomas amassed 717 yards in the ground in 2021 for the Coyotes.

“His injury was a severe one,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “Even though he’s fully cleared and has been for a couple months, it’s still about regaining that confidence. He has a great understanding of our offense, and that will benefit him as a player.”

Have a great Day

Northern Iowa’s Mark Farley, the dean of Valley coaches, has coached several standout quarterbacks, including NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

Yet Farley calls his current quarterback Theo Day “as good as I’ve had. He has great vision, a super strong arm, he can run and he’s very intelligent.”

Day was the second team quarterback on the MVFC preseason team.

Welcome Racers

Murray State enters its first season as an MVFC member. The Racers were 2-9 overall and 1-4 in their final Ohio Valley Conference season.

“I don’t think we’ll truly know what the transition is going to be like until we get into a Missouri Valley game just how tough the Missouri Valley is,” said Murray State coach Dean Hood. “We understand what a challenge this is. We’re honored to be invited to the best FCS conference in the country, but our approach is the same.”

Hood said the Racers are recruiting a bigger variety of lineman entering the MVFC.

“I think the big difference is in the bigs,” he said. “We’re passing on more productive, smaller players we may have taken in the past.”

No comfort here

North Dakota was the third Valley team in the FCS playoffs last season, and Fighting Hawks’ coach Bubba Schweigert said his team can’t assume another playoff berth.

“We say there’s no room in the Comfort Inn,” Schweigert said. “We don’t want to be comfortable. We want to be on edge.”

2024 MVFC schedule

Murray State’s addition puts the MVFC at 12 teams, but the league will be at 12 for only one year.

Western Illinois will leave the Valley after the 2023 season for the Ohio Valley Conference. That means the already set 2024 conference schedule had to be redone.

Commissioner Patty Viverito said a proposed league schedule for 2024 has been sent to the Valley athletic directors for final approval.

“We achieved as good a schedule as we could possibly have,” Viverito said. “It’s not ideal, but we’re in a good place. As soon as we get this schedule approved, we’ll move on to 2025.”

More playoff seeds

Viverito pointed out the 24-team FCS playoff bracket will seed the top 16 teams instead of the top eight beginning in 2024. The MVFC believes more seeds will better reward its league members’ strength of schedule.

Viverito would prefer the additional seeds begin this season, but “I would be more frustrated if I thought they were singling out FCS enhancements. All championship enhancements were put on hold for financial reasons. We’ll try to be patient.

“A year ago this wasn’t even glimmer of hope. If we have to wait another year, we have to wait another year.”

