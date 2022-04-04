Watch now: Murray State becomes 12th member of Missouri Valley Football Conference

Murray State was accepted Monday as the 12th member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference by the league’s Presidents Council.

The Racers had been voted in to the Missouri Valley Conference in most other sports in January. The MVFC and the MVC are separate entities.

Murray State will remain in the Ohio Valley Conference for football only for the 2022 season and begin play as an MVFC member in 2023.

Murray State is located in Murray, Ky., approximately 330 miles from Bloomington-Normal.

MVFC commissioner Patty Viverito will take part in a formal announcement on Friday in Murray.

“With Murray State becoming the 12th Missouri Valley Football Conference member, we have stabilized and strengthened FCS football in the Midwest and cemented the MVFC’s position as the premier FCS football conference in the nation,” said Viverito.

“This course of action makes good sense for our conference, our member institutions, our fans and most importantly our student-athletes. With this move, we will turn long-standing traditional games with neighboring schools into conference rivalries and open the way for equally satisfying new rivalries throughout the league.”

Illinois State coach Brock Spack is in favor of adding the Racers.

“I think it’s good from the standpoint it helps in scheduling, particularly for all of us in Illinois,” Spack said. “It’s a doable bus trip. That helps teams like us. And, they’re a good football team.”

ISU has a 5-1 series edge in games against Murray State. All six of those contests were played from 2001-08.

The MVFC currently plays an eight-game league schedule with teams not facing two other league members on a two-year rotating basis. Moving to a 12-team conference could lead to two six-team divisions.

“I think the league will make the right decision on that,” said Spack. “I totally trust them.”

Murray State posted a 6-5 record in 2021 and has a 23-29 mark over the past five seasons. The Racers last took part in the FCS playoffs in 2002.

“On behalf of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, we wish to express sincere appreciation and thanks to the Missouri Valley Football Conference and Murray State University for this tremendous opportunity,” said Murray State coach Dean Hood.

“We’ve said from the outset we are committed to building a firm foundation on which our football program — and the young men who develop within it — can grow. With great respect, humble hearts and an unwavering sense of urgency, we look forward to the journey ahead.”

"As we enter a new era of Racer Athletics and begin play in the Missouri Valley Conference, I am extremely proud that we will be playing football in the Missouri Valley Football Conference,” Murray State president Bob Jackson said. “This is the best FCS Conference in the country and it will benefit our student-athletes, our program and the university as a whole as we move forward."

