Watch now: Missouri State takes command in second half to upend Illinois State

NORMAL – Missouri State was a second-half football team again Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

And for the second straight week, Illinois State clearly was not.

After watching a 17-point lead dissolve into an 18-point defeat last weekend at Southern Illinois, the Redbirds faltered after halftime considerably again as Missouri State pulled away for a 41-20 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory on Family Weekend.

ISU, which was held to a net of 40 yards rushing, trailed 21-20 at the half and slipped to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in MVFC play.

Missouri State, which has now outscored opponents 76-23 in the second half, advanced to 3-1 and 2-0 in league play.

In his second career start, Redbird freshman quarterback Jackson Waring passed for 318 yards but tossed a pair of costly second-half interceptions.

Missouri State’s Von Young blocked a third-quarter JT Bohlken punt, and the Bears quickly marched 40 yards on five rushes with Tobias Little covering the final 2 yards for a touchdown.

The extra point was wide and the visitors’ lead stood at 27-20.

Waring then scrambled to his right and just before stepping out of bounds released a pass that was intercepted and returned 46 yards for a touchdown by Montrae Braswell.

ISU marched inside the Bears’ 20 late in the third quarter only to see a third-and-8 Waring pass from the 18 picked off by Lemondre Joe in the end zone.

Missouri State applied the exclamation point to its win on a 69-yard TD connection from Jason Shelley to Kevon Latulas with 5:06 to play.

A blocked extra point was the difference in the first half.

Both teams scored on their first possession. After the Bears got a 22-yard touchdown pass from Shelley to Jordan Murray, ISU struck back with a 7-yard scoring toss from Waring to Mitchell Lewis.

The Redbirds led 13-7 after a 23-yard Waring to Bryson Deming TD connection. Missouri State surged back ahead when Little surged 2 yards into the end zone.

ISU then struck for a big play as Waring threw deep to Jabari Khepera, who caught the ball at the 18 and outdueled two Missouri State defenders for a 75-yard score.

Another 2-yard Little scoring charge gave the Bears a 21-20 edge with 3:16 left in the half.

Missouri State could have had even more, missing field goal attempts of 46 and 39 yards.

Waring accumulated 238 yards through the air and Shelley 231 in the opening half. Waring was 8 of 10 with completions to eight different receivers.

ISU linebacker Shanon Reid was ejected in the first half for targeting for the second time this season.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

