Watch now: Midwest Renegades give Bloomington-Normal another football team

BLOOMINGTON – Head coach DT Thornton didn’t have to work particularly hard to assemble his Midwest Renegades football team.

“I’ve got a lot of friends who play football,” Thornton said. “Once they heard about it, they’ve been reaching out to me left and right. I’ve got about 60 guys willing to play.”

Having the numbers game won, the Renegades will look to carry that success to the field when they begin play in the six-team Mid-West United Football League on May 21 against the Lake County Spartans in Antioch.

The Renegades’ home opener is June 4 against the Chicago Falcons at Normal West High School.

Other home games over the seven-game schedule are June 11 versus the Milwaukee County Chargers and July 9 against the Chicago Chaos. All three begin at 5 p.m.

“I’ve been playing football all my life. I’ve always wanted to own a football team and help out the community,” said Thornton, a teacher and coach at Normal West. “This is something I’ve been envisioning for quite some years now. We finally got the right resources to put it together and it’s been running from there.”

Thornton co-owns the team with Justin Miller of Peoria. Thornton trusts the specifics to coordinators Darrelynn Dunn (offense), Eric Tapley (defense) and Donald Brown (special teams).

“They make me look good,” Thornton said.

The Renegades have several players who also participate in an eight-man league based in Peoria. One of those is quarterback Mauriece Coates.

“We’re running with him,” said Thornton, whose players are not paid. “He’s got great talent, a great arm and he’s heckuva athlete.”

Coates did not play college football after his time at Peoria High.

“This is just love of the game and to compete. It’s just fun for us,” Coates said. “We’ve got big expectations for ourselves. Honestly, we want to come out and dominate every week. The first year in the league, we want to go to the championship.”

Kenny King played more basketball than football at Bloomington. But a senior year on the Purple Raiders football team stuck with the Renegades receiver.

“I feel like this keeps me in shape and out of trouble. For DT and these guys to bring us in to play ball, I think this is a great thing for us,” said the 32-year-old King. “We’re going to have a pretty good team.”

The Renegades have an imposing blocker on the offensive line in Normal West graduate Kyrin Tucker, who played football and threw the shot put and discus at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La.

“The reason I’m out here is I want to make it bigger,” the 26-year-old Tucker said. “I want to give it a shot in professional football. In the future when I have kids, I can tell them I gave it my all.”

Tucker was listed at 6-foot-8, 375 pounds at Northwestern State. He reports he is now 6-9 and 395.

“I’m still growing,” Tucker said with a smile. “I love the sport. I do it just to have fun. It’s a good thing to have fun in life. Enjoy life while you can.”

Thornton looks to linebacker Larry Carroll, lineman Chris Bailey and backs John Maebane and Davonte Crawford to anchor his defense.

“It’s my passion. I love to play football,” said Carroll, a 2010 Normal Community graduate. “We have a lot of wrinkles to get out, but we’re going to be good. We’ve got a lot of leaders, older guys who have been playing for a while. We will make sure everybody is guided in the right direction.”

