Watch now: Illinois State trails No. 16 Missouri State by one at halftime

NORMAL – A blocked extra point is the difference as Illinois State trails No. 16-ranked Missouri State, 21-20, at halftime Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

Both teams scored on their first possession.

After the Bears got a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jason Shelley to Jordan Murray, ISU struck back with a 7-yard scoring toss from Jackson Waring to Mitchell Lewis. But Aidan Bresnahan's extra point attempt was rejected.

The Redbirds led 13-7 after a 23-yard Waring to Bryson Deming TD connection. Missouri State surged back ahead when Tobias Little surged 2 yards into the end zone.

ISU then struck for a big play as Waring threw deep to Jabari Khepera, who caught the ball at the 18 and outdueled two Missouri State defenders for a 75-yard score.

Another 2-yard Little scoring charge gave the Bears a 21-20 edge with 3:16 left in the half.

Missouri State could have had even more, missing field goal attempts of 46 and 39 yards.

Waring has passed for 238 yards and Shelley 231 in the opening half.

