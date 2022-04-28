Watch now: Former Bloomington, ISU player John Ridgeway awaits call from NFL Draft

BLOOMINGTON – John Ridgeway has always been a confident football player.

With an eye on making NFL teams more confident in his ability, Ridgeway transferred from Illinois State to Arkansas for the 2021 season.

After proving himself in the rugged Southeastern Conference, Ridgeway is a likely selection in this week’s NFL Draft.

“They can’t say I never put up reps against good competition. I played every rep like it was my last,” Ridgeway said Friday. “I already knew I was able to play against that level. I wanted to prove other people wrong.”

Dane Brugler of The Athletic projects Ridgeway as a third or fourth round pick. The Draft held its second and third round Friday evening after Pantagraph press time. The fourth through seventh rounds are Saturday.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment ever since I laced up my first pair of football cleats,” said Ridgeway, a defensive tackle who measured 6-foot-5⅛ and weighed 321 pounds at the NFL Combine. “It’s been an emotional week and an emotional year. I did everything I needed to do to get to this point.”

A former state wrestling champion at Bloomington High School, Ridgeway played three seasons at ISU. He totaled 50 tackles in 2019 as the Redbirds advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Ridgeway then led ISU with 22 tackles in four games and earned first team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors early in 2021 before transferring to Arkansas for the fall season.

With the Razorbacks, Ridgeway missed the first game after an appendectomy and amassed 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 games.

“I worked my way up the depth chart and became a starter. The appendectomy was the only setback,” he said. “I’m not sitting ever again no matter how beat up I get.”

Brugler’s scouting report on Ridgeway describes him in part as “tall and long with a brawny, well-built frame ... stout at the point of attack and knows how to handle a double team ... shows the ability to lock out, track and steer his man ... can work down the line of scrimmage with the recognition skills to find the football ... drives his lower body to force blockers on their heels as a pass rusher ... adjusted quickly to a new locker room, teammates and coaching staff in 2021 ... more than held his own vs. SEC competition.”

Invited to the NFL Combine, Ridgeway ran a 5.3-second 40-yard dash, posted a 10 foot, 1 inch standing broad jump and was timed in 4.73 in the 20-yard shuttle. He declined to do other tests.

“I had a Pro Day (at Arkansas) four days later,” said Ridgeway. “I thought why not just chill, not kill my body and still do some drills at the highest level at my Pro Day.”

At the Combine in Indianapolis, Ridgeway met with all 32 NFL teams.

The interviews were challenging, according to Ridgeway, because they took place from 8 p.m. to midnight after a tiring day of workouts. “I made sure I was sitting up straight,” he said.

While talks with Denver and Seattle stood out, “at the end of the day I was just there to get picked up. I don’t pick favorites right now. You never know where you’re going to go,” said Ridgeway.

Ridgeway also enjoyed the entire experience of the NFL Combine.

“I got a chance to meet with the top prospects going into the draft,” he said. “I tried to make an eventful weekend of it instead of being all serious.”

Ridgeway looks back fondly at his years at ISU.

“I definitely enjoyed my team at ISU. That’s my hometown team,” he said. “We always went to games. We were always Redbirds. To be able to play there and start my legacy there means a lot to me.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.