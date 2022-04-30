Watch now: Former BHS, ISU player John Ridgeway drafted by Dallas Cowboys

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington native and former Illinois State player John Ridgeway was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Drafted out of Arkansas, Ridgeway was the 178th overall player selected in the three-day Draft.

Ridgeway played his first three college seasons at Illinois State and totaled 50 tackles on the Redbirds team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 2019.

He transferred to Arkansas for the fall 2021 season and ranked ninth on the team with 39 tackles and added two sacks for the Razorbacks.

A Bloomington High School graduate, Ridgeway was a state wrestling champion for the Purple Raiders.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.