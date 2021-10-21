Watch now: Carson Camp thriving as South Dakota quarterback

VERMILLION, S.D. — Carson Camp wasn’t perfect and he wasn’t spectacular in his debut as South Dakota quarterback on Feb. 27 at Hancock Stadium.

Yet playing against his hometown team as a true freshman, Camp was efficient and resourceful while guiding the Coyotes to a 27-20 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Illinois State.

That poise has been on display this fall as well as the Normal West High School graduate has helped South Dakota to a 5-2 record and No. 15 national ranking.

“It was a big game, but I treated it like any other game,” Camp recalled of the February matchup with the Redbirds. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Illinois State and I know a bunch of guys. My first college game the speed of the game might have been a tad different. But as quarterback, you have to keep a composed, poised mindset.”

Camp completed 20 of 35 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and also ran for a score in his first game against ISU, and meets the Redbirds again Saturday when the teams tangle at 1 p.m. in the DakotaDome.

The Coyotes were 1-3 in the truncated spring season but those four games brought valuable lessons for Camp.

“It was like a redshirt year. That’s how I treated it,” said the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder. “From an experience standpoint, it helped me out a lot having those games under my belt.”

The Coyotes’ losses have come to Kansas (17-14) and Missouri State (31-23). South Dakota has wins over ranked (at the time) teams North Dakota and Northern Iowa the past two weeks.

“It’s good having the ball rolling to get some wins,” Camp said. “We’re coming together and trusting each other. That’s the main thing we’re doing right now. We have four games to play and we have to play like it’s the playoffs. The next game is bigger than the last one. We understand what’s at stake each game.”

Camp has completed 63.6 percent of his passes through seven games for 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 165 attempts.

“From a learning aspect, I have a really good grasp of what a defense is doing from a coverage standpoint,” he said. “There is still a learning curve. I’m only a freshman.”

Camp also has been more successful running the ball than in the spring. He has 198 yards gained on the ground with a net of 68 yards after 130 negative yards from 21 sacks are factored in.

“Most defenses don’t look at me as a runner,” said Camp. “I’m fine with that. If I’m able to pull the ball, I’m going to take off and run with it. I’m so willing to do that.”

