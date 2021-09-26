Paul Sullivan: Notre Dame pulls away late for 41-13 rout of Wisconsin at Soldier Field, making Brian Kelly winningest coach in program history

CHICAGO — Asked last week about his standing among Notre Dame coaches after tying Knute Rockne’s program record for victories, Brian Kelly didn’t mince words.
“I can tell you exactly where I sit in Notre Dame history,” Kelly said. “The coach that won more games that hasn’t won a national championship. That’s where I’ll sit.”
While Kelly might never be as beloved as the legendary Rockne of “Win one for the Gipper” fame, his place in school history was assured Saturday when the 12th-ranked Irish turned a close game against No. 18 Wisconsin into a 41-13 blowout at Soldier Field.
Chris Tyree’s 96-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter and a strong performance from backup quarterback Drew Pyne helped make up for the lack of a running game and an ankle injury to starting QB Jack Coan.
And with his 106th career win at Notre Dame, Kelly surpassed Rockne, earning a Gatorade shower from his players.
“I’m just glad it’s over with, to be quite honest,” Kelly said, citing the players, coaches and support from the Notre Dame administration over the years.
“But I get more joy in watching the development of a Drew Pyne go in there, and a Chris Tyree. … That’s why I do this. You don’t do it for 31 years because you’re trying to beat Knute Rockne’s record. No disrespect to Knute, but I’m just glad it’s over with and we can move on to trying to beat Cincinnati”
The Irish scored 31 fourth-quarter points to remain unbeaten at 4-0 and make a statement about where they are in their development. The players seemed happier for their coach setting the record than Kelly did himself.
“That was something we knew (about) in the back of our heads,” said receiver Kevin Austin Jr., who caught two touchdown passes. “We went into this game knowing what it means, and it was a big, big accomplishment, especially for Coach Kelly and obviously for our team being able to do that for him.”
The Irish came into the Shamrock Series game as slight underdogs after uninspiring wins over Florida State, Toledo and Purdue, leaving more questions than answers about their chances of getting back to the CFP. Wisconsin (1-2) outgained the Irish 310 yards to 242, but the Badgers were done in by poor special teams play and four interceptions thrown by Graham Mertz.
“Everyone is trying to peg teams early on, like ‘Who are they?’ ” Kelly said. “We’re still trying to figure ourselves out, right? But everybody has already figured (us) out as to who we were. I just know that it’s a resilient group that believes they are going to win.”
Two of the great college football fight songs — the classic Notre Dame Victory March and Wisconsin’s traditional “Jump Around” — were part of a festive afternoon on the lakefront, showing college football has a place in Chicago, even without a top program playing in the city. From the pregame tailgating to the postgame partying, it was a perfect day for college football.
More, please.
Minutes after “Jump Around” got the stadium rocking on the north end populated with Badgers fans, Tyree ran back a kickoff 96 yards to erase a 13-10 deficit and turn the other half of Soldier Field into a kelly-green mosh pit.
“When they played 'Jump Around,' it seemed like we thought that was our fight song,” Kelly said. “And we started playing better. I don’t know. I’ve got to check that with our guys.”
Tyree’s run changed the momentum and gave the Notre Dame sideline a much-needed jolt.
“We knew that he could do it,” Austin said. “We know he has game-breaking speed. … This was the kind of game we need to have to beat a team like that.”
On the third play of Wisconsin’s next drive, defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola forced a Mertz fumble, and Isaiah Mosley recovered it at the Badgers 46. Pyne, who replaced Coan in the third quarter, hit Austin for a 16-yard touchdown with 9 minutes, 34 seconds remaining, putting Notre Dame up 24-13.
After Kelly was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Badgers last-gasp drive, Irish cornerback Cam Hart intercepted Mertz to ice it, and the Irish added two interception returns by Jack Kiser and Drew White to turn the game into a rout.
“All camp we’ve just been electric,” Hart said. “And I knew we can play better than what we’ve played.”
The anticipated duel between Mertz and Coan, who transferred from Wisconsin after losing his starting job to Mertz in 2020 after an injury, never really materialized. Mertz struggled and Coan was subpar, albeit with little protection from his line.
Kelly said X-rays on Coan were clean and that he expected the quarterback back next week for the showdown with No. 8 Cincinnati. Though Pyne outplayed Coan on Saturday, Kelly wouldn’t say if freshman Tyler Buchner or Pyne would be quarterback if Coan is unable to play.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is making mistakes in four key areas that are holding him and the offense back. Let's break them down.
“I knew we couldn’t get through without a quarterback controversy,” he said. “It just attaches to my shoe like nothing else.”
Kelly reiterated Coan should be available, adding: “Jack Coan is our starter, no question about it.”
After the game, Notre Dame players celebrated with a little bit of Chicago, feasting on Harold’s Fried Chicken, and a little bit of Wisconsin, playing “Jump Around” in the Soldier Field locker room.
The business trip to Chicago was a success. If anyone is still wondering who they are, the Irish are ready to show them.
Badgers fans can't hide frustration on Twitter after Wisconsin routed by Notre Dame
Big-time let down
😔 the words I gotta hear from my teammates later— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) September 25, 2021
Howling for some help
Is it time to give Wolf a shot next week? What do you have to lose?— Bob Spoerl (@bobspoerl) September 25, 2021
Headed in the wrong direction
It’s time for the new athletic director to take a serious look at the head coach and recruiting. The program is on a downward trend. Worst offense I’ve witnessed at Wisconsin since the late 1980’s. Zero jet sweeps. No passing early on first downs. That’s coaching.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) September 25, 2021
Drawing a line in the sand
If the O line doesn't improve quickly this season will be a complete disaster. They control the run game. The run game controls the pass game. Mertz needs to improve a lot too. The D is great. Special teams are a lot better than previous years. They have what it take to win.— Ryan in Mukwonago (@BadgerFan1976) September 25, 2021
Buckle up for a bumpy ride
This is a poor team. Offensive line is one of worst i have seen at wisconsin. QB looks so confused on 90% of plays. No run game.— Nick Conrad (@bigconny019) September 25, 2021
Defense gets worn down.
This is just a very poor team. Going to be a lonnnng year.
Looking for a little flair
Where did the trickery go? The end around or fake end arounds, the crazy amount of pre snap motions. They had one trick play like that today and Mellusi broke it and they scored on that possession.— Marcus S. Horton (@MarkyMark03) September 25, 2021
Just a few minor flaws
We can't run the ball. We can't pass the ball. We hang our defense out to dry. Other than that, we're doing great.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) September 25, 2021
Trouble from top to bottom
2/2. You never want to overreact to a bad game (or two). But the team I see is predictable on offense and not talented enough to make up for it. The defense is being wasted. Wisconsin’s issues look deeper than weaknesses at one position group.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) September 25, 2021
As bad as it gets
I was at the 59-0 loss to Ohio State in 2014. This was ten times more embarrassing.— Bill Pfeiffer (@billt209) September 25, 2021
Aiding the enemy
I was aware Coan played for ND. Was surprised Mertz does also.— Eric (@EricJamesS21) September 25, 2021
Offensive mind wanted
It’s time Chryst brings in an outside mind to be his OC. He simply doesn’t have it in 2021 to coach up the QB’s and game plan a modern day passing attack or scheme that does anything but stress the defense with power runs. Great HC/leader, but not the offensive answer any more— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) September 25, 2021
No take-backs
Both teams would like to have Coan back on UW's roster.— Phil Censky (@CenskyPhil) September 25, 2021
You're not alone
I have been following the Badgers for almost 60 years. Chryst is a good coach. However, I really wish that Coan was still there— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) September 25, 2021
A little slice of home
At least the fans were able to Jump Around.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) September 25, 2021
You never know what you've got till its gone
I did not appreciate Scott Tolzien enough— Tyler Shulfer (@tylershulfer) September 25, 2021
It comes with the territory
Woof, asking for "thoughts" feels dangerous after this one 🥺🤬— Scott Hettenbach (@Hetty714) September 25, 2021
Your heart goes out
I feel sorry for the D— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) September 25, 2021
Worst O of the Chryst era
Is chase wolf worse than this?
Ready for a new approach
Major coaching adjustments on offense!— Nate Berg (@bergn65) September 25, 2021
There's still hope, right?
😂— Stuart Henning (@badgerfan82) September 25, 2021
Join the fun!
September 25, 2021
Beware of dog!
Mertz isn’t good, Chrysts play calling isn’t good. Mess— ArtieHo (@ArtieHo2) September 25, 2021
In need of an overhaul
Offense is atrocious. Need a new scheme and QB— Chad Weinfurter (@chadweinfurter) September 25, 2021
Throwing in the towel?
Was it just me or did it look like the rest of the offense was sort of OK with letting that last interception be returned for a touchdown? If so that is the most concerning thing of all in a game with numerous concerns.— Tom Nicholas (@NicholasCSI) September 25, 2021
That is ... correct
Defense gave up 242 yards offense gained 318 and lost 41 to 13 . ND had 3 yards rushing!!!!— marcus (@minkus1818) September 25, 2021
An old familiar friend
September 25, 2021
And on that note ...
September 25, 2021