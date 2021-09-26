Paul Sullivan: Notre Dame pulls away late for 41-13 rout of Wisconsin at Soldier Field, making Brian Kelly winningest coach in program history

CHICAGO — Asked last week about his standing among Notre Dame coaches after tying Knute Rockne’s program record for victories, Brian Kelly didn’t mince words.

“I can tell you exactly where I sit in Notre Dame history,” Kelly said. “The coach that won more games that hasn’t won a national championship. That’s where I’ll sit.”

While Kelly might never be as beloved as the legendary Rockne of “Win one for the Gipper” fame, his place in school history was assured Saturday when the 12th-ranked Irish turned a close game against No. 18 Wisconsin into a 41-13 blowout at Soldier Field.

Chris Tyree’s 96-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter and a strong performance from backup quarterback Drew Pyne helped make up for the lack of a running game and an ankle injury to starting QB Jack Coan.

And with his 106th career win at Notre Dame, Kelly surpassed Rockne, earning a Gatorade shower from his players.

“I’m just glad it’s over with, to be quite honest,” Kelly said, citing the players, coaches and support from the Notre Dame administration over the years.

“But I get more joy in watching the development of a Drew Pyne go in there, and a Chris Tyree. … That’s why I do this. You don’t do it for 31 years because you’re trying to beat Knute Rockne’s record. No disrespect to Knute, but I’m just glad it’s over with and we can move on to trying to beat Cincinnati”

The Irish scored 31 fourth-quarter points to remain unbeaten at 4-0 and make a statement about where they are in their development. The players seemed happier for their coach setting the record than Kelly did himself.

“That was something we knew (about) in the back of our heads,” said receiver Kevin Austin Jr., who caught two touchdown passes. “We went into this game knowing what it means, and it was a big, big accomplishment, especially for Coach Kelly and obviously for our team being able to do that for him.”

The Irish came into the Shamrock Series game as slight underdogs after uninspiring wins over Florida State, Toledo and Purdue, leaving more questions than answers about their chances of getting back to the CFP. Wisconsin (1-2) outgained the Irish 310 yards to 242, but the Badgers were done in by poor special teams play and four interceptions thrown by Graham Mertz.

“Everyone is trying to peg teams early on, like ‘Who are they?’ ” Kelly said. “We’re still trying to figure ourselves out, right? But everybody has already figured (us) out as to who we were. I just know that it’s a resilient group that believes they are going to win.”

Two of the great college football fight songs — the classic Notre Dame Victory March and Wisconsin’s traditional “Jump Around” — were part of a festive afternoon on the lakefront, showing college football has a place in Chicago, even without a top program playing in the city. From the pregame tailgating to the postgame partying, it was a perfect day for college football.

More, please.

Minutes after “Jump Around” got the stadium rocking on the north end populated with Badgers fans, Tyree ran back a kickoff 96 yards to erase a 13-10 deficit and turn the other half of Soldier Field into a kelly-green mosh pit.

“When they played 'Jump Around,' it seemed like we thought that was our fight song,” Kelly said. “And we started playing better. I don’t know. I’ve got to check that with our guys.”

Tyree’s run changed the momentum and gave the Notre Dame sideline a much-needed jolt.

“We knew that he could do it,” Austin said. “We know he has game-breaking speed. … This was the kind of game we need to have to beat a team like that.”

On the third play of Wisconsin’s next drive, defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola forced a Mertz fumble, and Isaiah Mosley recovered it at the Badgers 46. Pyne, who replaced Coan in the third quarter, hit Austin for a 16-yard touchdown with 9 minutes, 34 seconds remaining, putting Notre Dame up 24-13.

After Kelly was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Badgers last-gasp drive, Irish cornerback Cam Hart intercepted Mertz to ice it, and the Irish added two interception returns by Jack Kiser and Drew White to turn the game into a rout.

“All camp we’ve just been electric,” Hart said. “And I knew we can play better than what we’ve played.”

The anticipated duel between Mertz and Coan, who transferred from Wisconsin after losing his starting job to Mertz in 2020 after an injury, never really materialized. Mertz struggled and Coan was subpar, albeit with little protection from his line.

Kelly said X-rays on Coan were clean and that he expected the quarterback back next week for the showdown with No. 8 Cincinnati. Though Pyne outplayed Coan on Saturday, Kelly wouldn’t say if freshman Tyler Buchner or Pyne would be quarterback if Coan is unable to play.

“I knew we couldn’t get through without a quarterback controversy,” he said. “It just attaches to my shoe like nothing else.”

Kelly reiterated Coan should be available, adding: “Jack Coan is our starter, no question about it.”

After the game, Notre Dame players celebrated with a little bit of Chicago, feasting on Harold’s Fried Chicken, and a little bit of Wisconsin, playing “Jump Around” in the Soldier Field locker room.

The business trip to Chicago was a success. If anyone is still wondering who they are, the Irish are ready to show them.

