EVANSTON — Northwestern has suspended football coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay after an independent investigation found there was evidence of problematic hazing within the program.

The fiery Fitzgerald, a former linebacker who has served as football coach since 2006, will begin his suspension immediately.

The school will also discontinue football practices at Camp Kenosha in Wisconsin where the alleged hazing took place, require monitoring of the football locker room by a non-football staff member, implement anti-hazing training and create an online reporting tool specifically for student athletes to anonymously report hazing incidents.

The measures follow an investigation led by Maggie Hickey, a former inspector general of Illinois, that began in December 2022.

Hickey’s investigation found that while current and former players varied on their perspectives about the hazing, an anonymous whistleblower’s claims were largely supported by the evidence.

“I was very disappointed when I heard about the allegations of hazing on our football team,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “Although I was not aware of the alleged incidents, I have spoken to university officials, and they informed me of a two-week suspension, effective immediately.

“Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our university. We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward.”

Hickey’s investigation did not discover evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing, but investigators said that there had been opportunities for them to discover and report the hazing conduct.

“Northwestern Athletics prides itself on providing a world-class student-athlete experience, which includes a safe and respectful environment for all of our students, coaches and staff,” said Vice President for Athletics & Recreation Derrick Gragg.

“We respect the courage of the individuals who came forward to make us aware of the issue, and we vow to do our part to create a more positive environment moving forward.”

President Michael Schill added that “hazing in any form is unacceptable and goes against our core values at Northwestern, where we strive to make the university a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students.”

Northwestern doesn’t start preseason practices until early August before opening the season at Rutgers on Sept. 3.

The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing 1-11 season that included 11-straight losses after a season-opening win against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.

Today in sports history: July 7 1973: Billie Jean King beats Chris Evert in first all-U.S. women's Wimbledon final 1974: In Munich, West Germany beats the Netherlands 2-1 to win soccer’s World Cup 1985: Boris Becker, 17, becomes the youngest Wimbledon champion 1990: Martina Navratilova wins her ninth Wimbledon women’s singles championship 2007: Vladimir Klitschko successfully defends IBF, IBO heavyweight titles 2007: Venus Williams claims her fourth Wimbledon title 2012: Serena Williams dominates to win 5th Wimbledon championship 2013: Andy Murray becomes first British man in 77 years to win Wimbledon title