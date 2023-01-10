Normal Community graduate Marcellus Johnson heads to Missouri

After three years as a starting offensive tackle at Eastern Michigan, Marcellus Johnson was ready for another challenge.

After entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Johnson was pleasantly surprised how many offers came flooding his way to do that.

But after a whirlwind process of sorting through and evaluating his suitors, the Normal Community High School graduate landed on Missouri.

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Johnson will enroll at Missouri for the spring semester and use his final season of eligibility with the Tigers.

“I had a great time there. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I have nothing but good memories,” said Johnson, who helped Eastern Michigan finish 9-4 this past season including a win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“Considering the fact I’ve been there for five years and this was my last year, I wanted to try to play at a new level to get another opportunity.”

Johnson’s transfer portal announcement triggered a dizzying few days.

“It was very shocking. The first day was pretty much overwhelming,” said Johnson, a 2018 graduate of NCHS. “I was on the phone all day from 11 to 8 talking to coaches and meeting new people. It was a lot. I figured I would get a few schools, but I had coaches from coast to coast calling me.”

Johnson, who has an undergraduate degree from Eastern Michigan in construction management, was offered scholarships by at least 15 FBS programs including Illinois, Wisconsin, Louisville, South Carolina, Brigham Young, Kentucky, Auburn, Virginia, Colorado and Duke.

First, Johnson would ask the inquiring coach about an opportunity to play “because I’m not going somewhere just to be depth.”

Ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the Mid-American Conference by Pro Football Focus, Johnson then tried to determine if the offensive line coach was someone he was comfortable with and the head coach was someone he would like to play for.

After in-person visits to Missouri, Illinois and Auburn, Johnson picked Missouri.

“Coach Marcus Johnson, their offensive line coach, did a phenomenal job on the tour telling me about his background,” said Johnson. “I felt like I could really be coached by him and connect with him, too. There is definitely an opportunity to play.”

Playing in the Southeastern Conference also was important to Johnson with the chance to “play against some of the best players in college football.”

Johnson is hopeful for a career in the NFL. His brother Eric II played at Missouri State and is a defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts. His father Eric Sr. played at Illinois State and was an all-conference defensive lineman in 1996.

“He was really giving me guidance on getting a feel for coaches,” Marcellus said of his father. “He has a pretty good understanding for how people work. He was making sure I was looking at the right things.”

Johnson would like to prove to NFL teams he can play more than one position on the offensive line in his year at Missouri as well as sharpening up his pass protection skills.

