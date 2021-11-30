Media names Illini safety Kerby Joseph to all-Big Ten first team on defense

CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois safety Kerby Joseph was named an All-Big Ten Conference first-team selection by the media and second team by the coaches as the league announced its all-defense and special team honors Tuesday.

Joseph tied for the national lead with five interceptions — including four in Big Ten games — and tied for third in the nation with three fumbles recovered. He is Illinois' first All-Big Ten first team defensive back since Vontae Davis in 2008.

Illini kicker James McCourt and punter Blake Hayes were each named to the coaches' third team. Both were honorable mention by the media.

Gathering honorable mention status for the Illini were safety Sydney Brown and outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. by the coaches and media. Defensive linemen Jer'Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were media honorable mention selections.

Michigan lineman Aidan Hutchinson earned the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award and Michigan's State Mel Tucker was named Coach of the Year by both the media and coaches.

The Big Ten's offensive awards will be announced Wednesday.

