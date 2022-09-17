College football Saturdays create a lot of buzz. Much of it surrounds strong-armed quarterbacks, receivers who run like the wind and linebackers who knock the wind out of anyone in their path.

Television highlights, newspaper websites and social media outlets focus on upset wins, narrow escapes and/or controversial calls.

You see and hear it all … except for this:

No one talks about long snappers. While that’s mostly a good thing in their world, with the anonymity comes an underappreciation of their skill and sacrifice. That should not happen here.

For more than two decades, Bloomington-Normal and Central Catholic High School, in particular, have churned out successful college football long snappers. Few Saturdays reminded us of that more than Sept. 10.

In South Bend, Indiana, former Central long snapper Zach Appio, a sixth-year senior, helped Marshall upset Notre Dame, 26-21. At Hancock Stadium, former Saints’ long snapper Joey Malinowski, a team captain, helped Illinois State win its home opener over Valparaiso, 28-21.

And two days earlier, Malinowski’s younger brother, Timmy, helped Division II Pittsburg State win at No. 11-ranked Nebraska-Kearney, 35-28.

All have mastered the art of snapping a football while looking upside down between their legs. They have followed the lead of Central grads Nick Buchanan, who was at ISU in the late 1990s and early 2000s; Nathan Rebholz, ISU’s primary long snapper in 2010 and 2011; and Chris Highland, who succeeded Rebholz in 2012 and was an FCS All-American as a senior in 2014.

Normal West also produced a standout long snapper in Joshua Appel, an FCS All-American at Indiana State in 2015 and 2016.

Long snapping is kind of “our thing,” like corn, soybeans, chain restaurants and insurance giants.

No one is more responsible than Jim Malinowski, a former Normal Community, Central Catholic and Washington assistant coach who has mentored many of our area’s top long snappers.

Joey and Timmy Malinowski grew up learning the art from their father, a self-taught long snapper who played at Central Catholic, Carthage College, Monmouth College and, following a tryout with the Chicago Bears, snapped for a professional team in Germany.

He will tell you there is nothing easy about becoming a successful long snapper.

“It’s the dedication to your craft,” he said. “I’ve taught hundreds of kids how to long snap, but it’s the ones who take what they learn and then apply it time and time again (who succeed).

“I’ve told my boys and I’ve told everybody I’ve coached and who I still coach that it takes 10,000 reps to create a habit. You have to put in those 10,000 reps.”

The Malinowski brothers performed thousands of snaps in their backyard or in the garage, snapping into netting and at targets. Dad would snap with and against them, creating family competitions.

Now, Joey and Timmy Malinowski know precisely how many rotations their snaps need for the football to arrive at the holder on a scoring kick with the laces out.

“Timmy is about two and a half rotations,” Jim Malinowski said. “Joey is two and a quarter rotations. And it’s all muscle memory. You have to do the same thing time and time again.”

Appio began learning from Jim Malinowski while playing youth football on the Twin City Tigers alongside Joey Malinowski. The two later shared the long snapping duties at Central — Appio graduating in 2017, Malinowski in 2018.

Appio, who grew up in a family of Notre Dame fans, came back for his COVID-19 year of eligibility this season in part because Marshall was to play at Notre Dame.

Following the upset win, he retweeted a congratulatory tweet from Central Catholic and wrote, “This journey and opportunity all started at @CCHSinBloom. A great team win and a moment I’ll never forget! #GoSaints #WeAre.“

Jim Malinowski was thrilled for Appio, calling it “a huge deal” and a “lifelong dream” for Appio to play — and win — in South Bend.

He can appreciate the sacrifices Appio has made, pointing out that while quarterbacks have no problem finding a friend or teammate to go to the field to play catch, it’s different for long snappers. Not many folks are eager to catch snaps for two hours.

It can be monotonous and, at times, painful. When Jim Malinowski was learning the craft, he used to call upon his father (also Jim) to catch his snaps.

“I’ve broken a number of my dad’s fingers,” he said. “You’re 15 yards apart and you’re catching a ball coming back at you. I know I’ve done some damage to my dad’s hands.”

Now, the ball is in the hands of the younger Malinowskis. Timmy, a Washington High School grad, is a sophomore studying to become a diesel mechanic at Pittsburg State, the No. 16-ranked team in Division II. Joey, who married the former Lauryn Cross in 2021, is a senior working on his MBA after securing a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business.

The brothers continue to spend hours looking at the world upside down and firing a football backward between their legs. Highland once described it to me as “a very unnatural position.” But after 10,000 repetitions — and many on top of that — it becomes a long snapper’s way of life.

