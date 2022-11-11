Illinois State hits road to face No. 1 South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Three of the four Dakota schools in the Missouri Valley Football Conference play in domed stadiums.

The one that does not — South Dakota State — is the opponent for Illinois State at Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m. with a predicted high temperature of 27 degrees.

“We’re renting heaters for the sideline, and we’ll bring heavy coats for all the support staff,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “The players will have their long johns and everything they normally wear under their pads on cold days.”

The Redbirds (5-4, 3-3 in the Valley) will try to inject some heat into their fading FCS playoffs hopes with an upset of the No. 1-ranked Jackrabbits (9-1, 7-0).

“They’re another physical football team that’s very good,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “They are a handful. There are not too many weak links to them. I don’t see really any.”

SDSU has won nine straight since a season-opening 7-3 loss to Iowa. The Jacks have clinched a share of the MVFC championship and secured the league’s automatic berth into the FCS playoffs.

According to SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier, his team will not ease up in the least in its regular season finale with the program’s first outright Valley crown in its sights.

“We want to be sole conference champions, not co-conference champs,” said Stiegelmeier. “This game is important for seeding in the playoffs. Our guys are very intent on the goals at hand and will be ready to play.”

In conference play, the Jacks lead in both scoring offense (34.6) and scoring defense (16.9).

Quarterback Mark Gronowski has passed for 1,963 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

"He's been very good. He's very calm in the pocket. I think he's improved his accuracy as a thrower," Spack said. "He's got really good guys to throw to. The twins are very good players and big guys, too."

Isaiah Davis is one of the league’s top tailbacks at 882 yards rushing, while the top receivers are twins Jaxon (42 catches, 536 yards) and Jadon (34 for 469) Janke.

“They’ve got a lot of weapons. They’re a very talented group of guys,” ISU inside linebacker Kenton Wilhoit said. “We need to focus on ourselves, execute our details and play the type of defense we know how to play with great effort and great physicality.”

Stiegelmeier is impressed by an ISU defense led in tackles by outside linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh, cornerback Deandre Lamont and Wilhoit.

“They are very physical on defense. Their linebackers especially are really good football players,” said Stiegelmeier. “It’s my job as head coach on Sunday and Monday to try to find an advantage in terms of their defense. You can’t get an advantage because they’re sound and they’re good football players.”

The Redbird offense will try to muster enough production to knock off the top team in FCS with quarterback Zack Annexstad sidelined by a separated throwing shoulder.

Redshirt freshman Tommy Rittenhouse will make his second start. ISU also will likely be without left tackle Hunter Zambrano (illness) and tight end Tanner Taula (injury).

“We have a lot of guys banged up on offense. We’ve been banged up all season,” Spack said. “The coaching staff has done a great job. Our players have done a great job fighting through adversity.”

Spack was pleased how Rittenhouse performed in his first start, rushing for 81 yards and completing 7 of 14 passes for 103 yards under extremely windy conditions.

“I was really impressed how he handled the situation he was in,” said the ISU coach. “He was very calm and handled the offense well. He never got shaken.”

ISU is trying to rebound from a last-second loss to Youngstown State in a 19-17 heartbreaker last week.

“It was tough coming in on Sunday after a game like that,” Wilhoit said. “That’s what Sunday is for. Watch film, learn from it, shake it off and move forward. I feel like we’ve done a good job of that.”