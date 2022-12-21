Illinois State football signs seven transfers

NORMAL – An all-conference quarterback at Fieldcrest High School, Cam Grandy has transformed himself into a tight end at the college level.

And Grandy’s next college stop is Illinois State after signing a scholarship agreement to transfer from Division II Missouri Western.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Grandy caught 31 passes for 275 yards this past season. The Benson native gives the Redbirds more experience at tight end after seniors Tanner Taula and Bryson Deming graduated.

“We really like him a lot. He fills a need there. There’s a little hole in our arsenal,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We beat Tulane on him. They came on like gangbusters after he committed to get him to change his mind and he didn’t.

"He can be a buffer and help our younger guys along. He will be the oldest guy in the room. We’re really excited about our young players.”

Grandy is part of a seven-player group of transfers than supplements ISU’s 15-player class of high school seniors (see accompanying story). All seven transfers will enroll at ISU in January and participate in spring practice.

My Recruitment is 100% Open! Sophomore RB/ATH

2 Years of Eligibility Left!

6’2 210 lbs

Vertical: 32"

Bench: 225/12

Squat: 390 lbs

40 Time: 4.56

GPA: 3.2 pic.twitter.com/pDrO2PmlPr — MB3 (@MasonBlakemore3) December 5, 2022

ISU also brought in running back Mason Blakemore from Northern Illinois, defensive lineman Kenny Givens from Western Michigan, safety CJ Hodgdon from Ventura College, offensive lineman Larry Ross from Stony Brook, ex-Valparaiso quarterback Mason Kaplan and linebacker Amir Abdullah from Division II Nebraska-Kearney.

“We looked for a balanced class all the way through, but we have a need for some guys to play right away at certain positions,” said Spack. “If you take a transfer, that’s the plan. You want them to come in and contribute and if not be a starter at least be a factor. If not, you probably made a mistake.”

Blakemore is a 6-1, 210-pound Centralia native who rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown this past season at Northern.

“He was a kid we liked out of high school quite a bit. We got him on the bounce back to fill a need for us,” Spack said. “He’s a three-down back who can catch, protect and run. He’ll get a lot of carries in spring football.”

The ISU coach believes “we really improved our running back room” with Blakemore and incoming freshmen Joshua Robinson and Joshua Ficklin. “I thought that room was better than it really was. We lost our top player (Cole Mueller) right away and our second guy (Wenkers Wright) was banged up off and on.”

Kaplan completed 18 of 36 passes for 191 yards and two touchdown in an ISU win over Valparaiso this past season. He is expected to compete for the No. 2 quarterback job behind returning starter Zack Annexstad after finishing last season 46 of 77 for 586 yards and six TDs.

“We were very impressed with him. Tony (offensive coordinator Tony Petersen) said that kid played really well against us. If he ever got in the portal, I would be interested in him,” said Spack. “We needed depth in that room and he will provide it. I would like to think he can compete with Zack and keep Zack on his toes and compete for the starting job a year from now.”

The 6-3, 295-pound Givens fills a need on the ISU defensive line, which loses Jason Lewan, Noah Hickcox and Braydon Deming to graduation.

“He could play all three for us,” Spack said of the three line spots in the team’s 3-4 alignment. “He could play nose, but he’ll probably play end/tackle.”

A Chicago native, Givens saw action in two games at Western Michigan in 2022. He had 26 tackles and three sacks in 2021 at junior college powerhouse Iowa Central.

At 6-5, 310 pounds, Ross is a candidate to take the starting center spot after the graduation of Drew Bones. Ross started seven games at center this past season at fellow FCS program Stony Brook.

“The biggest reason we took him is he’s played a lot of center,” said Spack. “He’s been a guard before that, but he looks much more comfortable at center. We needed a pure center. He has good length and he’s played a lot of football.”

The 6-2, 210-pound Hodgdon had 14 tackles and returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown at Ventura. He is a native of Henderson, Nev.

“He runs well,” Spack said. “He could play boundary corner, but we’re taking him as a safety.”

A Chicago native returning closer to home, Abdullah stands 6-3 and weighs 200. He had 12 tackles, 4½ tackles for loss and one sack in five games at Kearney last season.

“He’s a tweener, a hybrid safety/outside linebacker,” said Spack. “We think this kid is a hidden gem.”

According to Spack, ISU is still looking for more additions, especially at wide receiver and on the offensive line.

“We’ll carry some scholarships with us into the spring and try to find some difference makers if we can,” the Redbirds coach said. “This team is getting more competitive every year. I think we’ll take another big leap next year, and I think these guys can help us that way.”

Camp heads west

Former Normal West High School and South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp has landed at Sacramento State, an FCS playoff qualifier this season.

Camp played three season at South Dakota, throwing for 4,123 yards and 24 TDs.

