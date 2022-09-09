Illinois State football opens home season against Valparaiso

NORMAL — After experiencing one of the top game-day atmospheres in the country last week at Wisconsin, the Illinois State football team is anxious to return to the comforts of home.

“It’s very special. It’s an awesome place,” guard Peter Bussone said of Hancock Stadium, the site of ISU’s 6:30 p.m. season opener on Saturday against Valparaiso. “We’re very proud of this place, and we want to do anything to defend our turf.”

After dropping a 38-0 decision to No. 18-ranked Wisconsin before the largest crowd to witness an ISU football game (73,727), the Redbirds face a fellow FCS program in Valparaiso of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League.

“The home opener is always special. It’s been a long while since we had a home game,” said linebacker Kenton Wilhoit. “Just to fill up Hancock Stadium and bring that crowd back and have that energy here is awesome. And obviously we’re going to put on a really good show for everyone.”

ISU is 12-1 in home openers under Coach Brock Spack and are a solid favorite against a Beacons team that needed a late 50-yard field goal to edge NAIA program Indiana Wesleyan 20-17 in its first game.

“They are no slouch. These guys can play,” said Spack, whose squad hammered Valpo 50-13 in the 2016 home opener. “They are a much improved team from when we saw them a couple years ago. They’ve got some weapons.”

Aaron Dawson, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound fifth-year senior, rushed for 147 yards for the Beacons, while quarterbacks Michael Appel Jr. and Mason Kaplan combined to complete 16 of 25 passes for 194 yards.

“He’s pretty good. I really like him,” Spack said of Dawson. “He likes to hit and spin a lot. He’s hard to get on the ground. He’s moving all the time and twisting his body on contact.”

Valpo kick returners are 5-8, 135-pound Josh Becton and 5-5, 130-pound Chuck Maxwell.

“They are very dynamic guys,” said Spack. “They’re not very big guys, but they are really athletic and fast.”

Despite being shut out, the Redbirds managed 14 first downs and 243 yards of offense against Wisconsin.

“We really put some good drives together,” said Bussone, a Normal Community High School graduate. “We worked pretty well together, but we need to keep finishing drives and stay resilient and I know we will.”

In his first game as a Redbird, transfer quarterback Zack Annexstad was 16 of 24 for 186 yards and was intercepted twice.

ISU lost starting tailback Cole Mueller to a broken leg early in the Wisconsin game. Wenkers Wright is the likely starter at tailback with Nigel White, Pha’leak Brown and Rashad Lampkin also part of a wide-open competition for carries.

“They do some things defensively that can really check you,” Spack said. “They will dial you up with movement and pressure.”

Wilhoit saw positive signs from the Redbird defense against Wisconsin.

“There was no quit in our defense, which is something I really love,” said Wilhoit. “Obviously, we’re going to make improvements, but I think we’ve got a strong group of guys and we’re going to be a really good unit this year.”

The game will be broadcast live on Marquee Sports Network.