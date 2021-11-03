Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 9

MVFC
Team;W;L;Pct.
North Dakota State (8-0);5;0;1.000
Southern Illinois (6-2);4;1;.800
Missouri State (5-3);4;2;.667
South Dakota State (6-2);3;2;.600
South Dakota (5-3);3;2;.600
Northern Iowa (5-3);3;2;.600
Indiana State (4-5);2;4;.333
Western Illinois (2-7);2;4;.333
Illinois State (3-5);1;4;.200
North Dakota (3-5);1;4;.200
Youngstown State (2-5);1;4;.200
BIG TEN
West Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Minnesota (6-2);4;1;.800
Iowa (6-2);3;2;.600
Purdue (5-3);3;2;.600
Wisconsin (5-3);3;2;.600
Illinois (3-6);2;4;.333
Northwestern (3-5);1;4;.200
Nebraska (3-6);1;5;.167
East Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Michigan State (8-0);5;0;1.000
Ohio State (7-1);5;0;1.000
Michigan (7-1);4;1;.800
Penn State (5-3);2;3;,400
Maryland (5-3);2;3;.400
Rutgers (4-4);1;4;.200
Indiana (2-6);0;5;.000
CCIW
Team;W;L;.Pct.
North Central (8-0);7;0;1.000
Wheaton (7-1);6;1;.857
Washington, Mo. (6-2);6;1;.857
Carroll (4-4);3;4;.429
Illinois Wesleyan (3-5);3;4;.429
Carthage (3-5);3;4;.429
Augustana (3-5);2;5;.286
Millikin (2-6);2;5;.286
North Park (2-6);2;5;.286
Elmhurst (1-7);1;6;.143