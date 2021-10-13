 Skip to main content
agate

Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 6

FBC ISU Butler 1296 090421.JPG

Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

READ MORE HERE.

MVFC

Team;W;L;Pct.

Southern Illinois (5-1);3;0;1.000

North Dakota State (5-0);2;0;1.000 

South Dakota (4-2);2;1;.667

Missouri State (3-2);2;1;.667 

South Dakota State (4-1);1;1;.500

Northern Iowa (3-2);1;1;.500 

Indiana State (3-3);1;2;.333  

Youngstown State (2-3);1;2;.333

Western Illinois (1-5);1;2;.333 

Illinois State (2-3);0;2;.000

North Dakota (2-3);0;2;.000 

BIG TEN

West Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Iowa (6-0);3;0;1.000  

Minnesota (3-2);1;1;.500  

Purdue (3-2);1;1;.500

Wisconsin (2-3);1;2;.333

Nebraska (3-4);1;3;.250

Illinois (2-5);1;3;.250

Northwestern (2-3);0;2;.000 

East Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Michigan State (6-0);3;0;1.000  

Michigan (6-0);3;0;1.000

Ohio State (5-1);3;0;1.000  

Penn State (5-1);2;1;,667 

Maryland (4-2);1;2;.333 

Indiana (2-3);0;2;.000

Rutgers (3-3);0;3;.000 

CCIW

Team;W;L;.Pct.

North Central (5-0);4;0;1.000 

Wheaton (4-1);3;1;.750 

Carthage (3-2);3;1;.750

Washington, Mo. (3-2);3;1;.750

Carroll (3-2);2;2;.500 

Millikin (2-3);2;2;.500

Augustana (2-3);1;3;.250 

Illinois Wesleyan (1-4);1;3;.250

Elmhurst (1-4);1;3;.250

North Park (0-5);0;4;.000

