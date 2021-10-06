Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 5

MVFC
Team;W;L;Pct.
Southern Illinois (4-1);2;0;1.000
Missouri State (3-1);2;0;1.000
North Dakota State (4-0);1;0;1.000
South Dakota State (4-0);1;0;1.000
Northern Iowa (3-1);1;0;1.000
South Dakota (3-2);1;1;.500
Western Illinois (1-4);1;1;.500
North Dakota (2-2);0;1;.000
Illinois State (2-3);0;2;.000
Indiana State (2-3);0;2;.000
Youngstown State (1-3);0;2;.000
BIG TEN
West Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Iowa (5-0);2;0;1.000
Minnesota (3-2);1;1;.500
Purdue (3-2);1;1;.500
Nebraska (3-3);1;2;.333
Illinois (2-4);1;2;.333
Northwestern (2-3);0;2;.000
Wisconsin (1-3);0;2;.000
East Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Michigan State (5-0);2;0;1.000
Michigan (5-0);2;0;1.000
Penn State (5-0);2;0;1.000
Ohio State (4-1);2;0;1.000
Maryland (4-1);1;1;.500
Rutgers (3-2);0;2;.000
Indiana (2-3);0;2;.000
CCIW
Team;W;L;.Pct.
North Central (4-0);3;0;1.000
Carthage (3-1);3;0;1.000
Wheaton (3-1);2;1;.667
Millikin (2-2);2;1;.667
Washington, Mo. (2-2);2;1;.667
Carroll (2-2);1;2;.333
Augustana (2-2);1;2;.333
Illinois Wesleyan (1-3);1;2;.333
Elmhurst (0-4);0;3;.000
North Park (0-4);0;3;.000