agate

Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 5

FBC ISU Butler 1296 090421.JPG

Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

MVFC

Team;W;L;Pct.

Southern Illinois (4-1);2;0;1.000

Missouri State (3-1);2;0;1.000 

North Dakota State (4-0);1;0;1.000 

South Dakota State (4-0);1;0;1.000

Northern Iowa (3-1);1;0;1.000 

South Dakota (3-2);1;1;.500

Western Illinois (1-4);1;1;.500 

North Dakota (2-2);0;1;.000

Illinois State (2-3);0;2;.000

Indiana State (2-3);0;2;.000  

Youngstown State (1-3);0;2;.000

BIG TEN

West Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Iowa (5-0);2;0;1.000  

Minnesota (3-2);1;1;.500  

Purdue (3-2);1;1;.500

Nebraska (3-3);1;2;.333

Illinois (2-4);1;2;.333

Northwestern (2-3);0;2;.000 

Wisconsin (1-3);0;2;.000

East Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Michigan State (5-0);2;0;1.000  

Michigan (5-0);2;0;1.000

Penn State (5-0);2;0;1.000 

Ohio State (4-1);2;0;1.000 

Maryland (4-1);1;1;.500 

Rutgers (3-2);0;2;.000

Indiana (2-3);0;2;.000

CCIW

Team;W;L;.Pct.

North Central (4-0);3;0;1.000 

Carthage (3-1);3;0;1.000

Wheaton (3-1);2;1;.667 

Millikin (2-2);2;1;.667

Washington, Mo. (2-2);2;1;.667

Carroll (2-2);1;2;.333 

Augustana (2-2);1;2;.333 

Illinois Wesleyan (1-3);1;2;.333

Elmhurst (0-4);0;3;.000

North Park (0-4);0;3;.000

