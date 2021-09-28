 Skip to main content
agate

Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 4

FBC ISU Butler 1296 090421.JPG

Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

READ MORE HERE.

MVFC

Team;W;L;Pct.

South Dakota State (3-0);1;0;1.000

Southern Illinois (3-1);1;0;1.000

Missouri State (2-1);1;0;1.000 

Western Illinois (1-3);1;0;1.000 

North Dakota State (3-0);0;0;.000 

North Dakota (2-1);0;0;.000

Northern Iowa (2-1);0;0;.000 

Illinois State (2-2);0;1;.000

Indiana State (2-2);0;1;.000 

South Dakota (2-2);0;1;.000

Youngstown State (1-2);0;1;.000

BIG TEN

West Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Iowa (4-0);1;0;1.000  

Purdue (3-1);1;0;1.000

Illinois (1-4);1;2;.333

Minnesota (2-2);0;1;.000 

Northwestern (2-2);0;1;.000 

Wisconsin (1-2);0;1;.000

Nebraska (2-3);0;2;.000

East Division

Team;W;L;.Pct.

Michigan State (4-0);2;0;1.000  

Michigan (4-0);1;0;1.000

Maryland (4-0);1;0;1.000

Penn State (4-0);1;0;1.000 

Ohio State (3-1);1;0;1.000 

Rutgers (3-1);0;1;.000

Indiana (2-2);0;1;.000

CCIW

Team;W;L;.Pct.

North Central (3-0);1;0;1.000 

Carthage (2-1);2;0;1.000

Millikin (2-1);1;0;1.000

Washington, Mo. (2-1);1;0;1.000

Carroll (2-1);1;1;.500 

Wheaton (2-1);1;1;.500 

Augustana (1-2);0;2;.000 

Illinois Wesleyan (0-3);0;2;.000

Elmhurst (0-3);0;2;.000

North Park (0-3);0;2;.000 

 

