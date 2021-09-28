Here are MVFC, Big Ten, CCIW football standings after Week 4

MVFC
Team;W;L;Pct.
South Dakota State (3-0);1;0;1.000
Southern Illinois (3-1);1;0;1.000
Missouri State (2-1);1;0;1.000
Western Illinois (1-3);1;0;1.000
North Dakota State (3-0);0;0;.000
North Dakota (2-1);0;0;.000
Northern Iowa (2-1);0;0;.000
Illinois State (2-2);0;1;.000
Indiana State (2-2);0;1;.000
South Dakota (2-2);0;1;.000
Youngstown State (1-2);0;1;.000
BIG TEN
West Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Iowa (4-0);1;0;1.000
Purdue (3-1);1;0;1.000
Illinois (1-4);1;2;.333
Minnesota (2-2);0;1;.000
Northwestern (2-2);0;1;.000
Wisconsin (1-2);0;1;.000
Nebraska (2-3);0;2;.000
East Division
Team;W;L;.Pct.
Michigan State (4-0);2;0;1.000
Michigan (4-0);1;0;1.000
Maryland (4-0);1;0;1.000
Penn State (4-0);1;0;1.000
Ohio State (3-1);1;0;1.000
Rutgers (3-1);0;1;.000
Indiana (2-2);0;1;.000
CCIW
Team;W;L;.Pct.
North Central (3-0);1;0;1.000
Carthage (2-1);2;0;1.000
Millikin (2-1);1;0;1.000
Washington, Mo. (2-1);1;0;1.000
Carroll (2-1);1;1;.500
Wheaton (2-1);1;1;.500
Augustana (1-2);0;2;.000
Illinois Wesleyan (0-3);0;2;.000
Elmhurst (0-3);0;2;.000
North Park (0-3);0;2;.000