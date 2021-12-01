Coaches name Illini's Kramer to All-Big Ten second team, Brown to third team

CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois center Doug Kramer and halfback Chase Brown were named to the All-Big Ten second and third team, respectively, by the coaches as the league announced its offensive awards Wednesday.

Kramer, a senior, was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in each of the last two seasons and was the No. 8 graded center in the nation in 2019 by Pro Football Focus. This season Kramer graded as the No. 24 center in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten by PFF.

Brown became the 14th Illini in history to rush for more than 1,000 yards when he totaled 1,005 rushing yards this season. The sophomore ran for a career-high 257 yards against Charlotte and another 223 yards at then-No. 7 ranked Penn State to help Illinois win the longest game in college football history. Brown joined Howard Griffith (1990) and Rashard Mendenhall (2007) as the only players in program history with multiple 200-yard rushing games in a single season.

Kramer and Brown were honorable mention choices by the media.

Illinois offensive linemen Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe were named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media. They each made an Illinois record 52 starts.

