Ball State faces E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (2-10) vs. Ball State (4-6)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois and Ball State look to bounce back from losses. Eastern Illinois fell 71-54 at Western Illinois in its last outing. Ball State lost 85-64 to Illinois State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Panthers are led by Rodolfo Rufino Bolis and Kashawn Charles. Rufino Bolis has averaged seven points and 4.9 rebounds while Charles has put up 9.1 points per game. The Cardinals have been led by juniors Luke Bumbalough and Tyler Cochran, who are averaging 12.4 and 10.9 points, respectively.

ROCK-SOLID RODOLFO: Rufino Bolis has connected on 30.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last five games. He's also converted 48.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Illinois has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 48.6 points and allowing 73.1 points during those contests. Ball State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 67.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has made 9.6 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among MAC teams.

