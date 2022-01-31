ISU's Redmond earns MVC player of the week honors

A career weekend has earned Illinois State guard Juliunn (JuJu) Redmond Missouri Valley Conference player of the week honors.

Redmond had a career weekend for the Redbirds, averaging 22.5 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds.

The senior guard exploded for a career-high 34 points on Thursday night, shooting 70 percent (14-of-20) from the field and adding seven assists and three steals.

The Chicago-native is one of only three NCAA DI players to record that stat line since the 2009-10 season and is the only MVC player to have collected multiple 30+ point games this season.

Redmond scored 18 of her career-high 34 points – hitting eight of her nine shots – in a frantic fourth quarter on Thursday at Redbird Arena, but Northern Iowa overcame that with a barrage of 3-pointers that carried the Panthers to a 74-67 Missouri Valley Conference victory.

“I just let the game come to me,” Redmond said after the game on Thursday. “I was reading my defenders. If they’re going to give me open shots, I’m going to take them. If they come in and collapse, I’m just going to pass the ball.”

Redmond went on to tally her first points-assist double-double as a Redbird in Saturday’s win 70-58 win over Drake on Saturday, totaling 11 points, 10 assists and three steals in 35 minutes on the court.

The senior guard missed nine of her first 10 shots Saturday, but finished 5 of 16 for the game.

“It wasn’t about her tonight. She set the table for us,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said after Saturday's game. “I think she understood it was going to be tough to get to the line or score so she switched those roles and found people. She’s a fifth-year senior playing like she knows she has five weeks left in her college career.”

The award is Redmond’s second career MVC Player of the Week honor.

