Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith has witnessed considerable progress

BLOOMINGTON — While landmark Title IX legislation was enacted in 1972, sweeping changes were not immediate across the college sports landscape, recalls Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball coach Mia Smith.

“What I distinctly remember about college was the practice times,” said Smith, who played basketball and softball at Southern Illinois Edwardsville in the 1980s. “We always got later practice times or real early in the morning practice times.”

Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal funds.

Having enough basketballs also was an issue at SIUE when women began using a smaller ball in 1984.

“We did not have a basketball for each player,” Smith said. “My dad’s company supplied the women’s basketballs because our college didn’t have the funds to do so for women.”

Despite the obstacles, Smith has seen Title IX pave the way for several improvements in women’s sports over her years as an athlete and coach.

A 1982 graduate of Farina-LaGrove High School, Smith remembers her first team being sixth grade basketball .

“Our PE teacher Mr. Thompson was our coach, and we did not have any uniforms,” said Smith. “We wore our own shorts of any kind and that ranged from jeans shorts to cutoff shorts, anything you could imagine.”

Smith’s junior high teams, when they were granted uniforms, consisted of old jerseys from boys teams.

“For track, we didn’t have any type of warm ups or shorts,” she said. “It was just an old basketball tank we wore with our own shoes and own shorts, whatever we could find.”

At Farina-LaGrove, volleyball, basketball and track and field were the girls sports offered.

At SIUE, travel accommodations were not the same for the men’s and women’s teams in Smith’s day.

“The guys went in big buses and we drove our own vans,” said Smith of basketball season. “Same for softball. The (baseball) guys get on a big charter to go to Florida. We got in two vans, one of which caught on fire once.”

Smith recalls SIUE making an effort to address Title IX issues, but change was far from immediate.

“One (reason) was reluctancy,” she said. “The second was you still have to generate those funds because they weren’t going to take them from the men to help the women. They had to generate new funds. There was still a little bit of old school stuff going on.”

There was plenty of room in the stands at SIUE women’s games at that time.

“It was family (only) that came to watch,” said Smith. “There was no student body crowd.”

Smith could tell the tide was beginning to turn when she took her first job as a teacher and coach at Carrollton High School in 1986.

“When I got to Carrollton, we didn’t have very good teams at first. But as we got better, we were having sellout crowds. Our crowds were intense,” Smith said. “I do think that has something to do with it. If your team is good, people are going to come watch and take interest.”

Moving on to Monmouth College, Smith was volleyball and softball coach as well as the senior women’s administrator for the Fighting Scots.

She remained connected to basketball, however, and found a kindred spirit when she interviewed with former IWU athletic director Dennie Bridges for the Titans’ women’s basketball job.

Once again, fan interest in Smith’s team was slow to ignite.

“When I first came here I could literally count the number of fans at a women’s game and they were all family, maybe a roommate would come and watch,” said Smith. “I did all the marketing gimmicks I thought we could do to get ourselves out there. It didn’t really work.”

Bridges urged Smith to concentrate on improving the product on the court.

“Dennie said you have to win, you have to put a product on the floor they want to watch,” Smith said. “I increased our 3-point attempts, pressed a little bit harder, played a little faster and got some some better kids in the program.”

Smith has done that with a 458-90 record as IWU coach. She has won the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s Coach of the Year award six times and has taken the Titans to the NCAA Division III Tournament 12 times.

Smith also pushed for Saturday CCIW women’s games to be played before men’s game. Other coaches in the league wanted the women to keep their own identity, but Smith thought playing before the highly successful Titan men would grow interest in her team.

She has been proven right. Attendance at IWU women’s games has increased to a point where it is similar to the men. Spectators who had only gone to men’s games were now catching the end of the women’s contest the liking what they saw.

“You would be amazed the amount of e-mails I started getting during that time,” said Smith. “They would say ‘oh my gosh, I had no idea your team was undefeated and you could play the way you do.’ Or ‘I had no idea you had an All-American.’ Word of mouth really started to pick that pace up.”

Allowing media to cover both the IWU women and men on one day in the same location led to increased exposure. Of course, winning the Division III national championship in 2012 didn’t hurt, either.

“That’s been a key factor,” Smith said. “At one time the Pantagraph bottom line (of a column) was that Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball was the best value for your buck in terms of entertainment. I use that in recruiting.”

Smith is grateful for the support of Bridges and current IWU athletic director Mike Wagner for all Titans women’s sports.

“As far as I can remember, everything was equal,” she said. “I didn’t have to fight for practice time on the main floor. All that was just done. Everything was fair.”

Smith also appreciates the friendship of someone in Bloomington-Normal who has been involved in women’s athletics even longer than she has: former Illinois State coach Jill Hutchison.

“On my very first recruiting experience, somebody said go watch Parkside junior high play. I went to the game and Jill was sitting on the stage,” recalled Smith. “I hadn’t met her yet, but she motioned me over and we chit chatted the whole game. From there, our friendship and relationship just took off.

“I had Dennie and I had Jill. I don’t know of any other Division III women’s basketball coach who has had those type of Hall of Fame mentors help with their careers.”

