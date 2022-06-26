Watch now: Coming back to U High, raising funds for AEDs means everything to Bates-Diop brothers

NORMAL — Being back in the University High School Gym with his brother, parents and some best friends Saturday held a special memory for Keita Bates-Diop.

It's where he really got started on a path to the NBA. The 6-foot-8, 229-pound forward just completed his fourth season in the league, playing for the San Antonio Spurs and legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

Bates-Diop was all smiles as he roamed around talking with the kids ages 10-17 who were taking part in the Keita Bates-Diop/KBD Skills Camp 2022.

"Before they get to my age and Kai's where it starts to become a business, I want them to have fun with it and develop a love for the game," said Keita, 26. "That's what I want to do here."

There was another purpose which the campers found out when they sat down and heard powerful words from Kai Bates-Diop, who pointed out the exact spot on the court where he nearly lost his life in February 2017.

The KBD camp, which returned after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, raises awareness and funds for Automated External Defibrillators in public spaces. An AED, and some quick action by athletic trainers, saved Kai's life when he suffered a sudden cardiac event during basketball practice at U High during his sophomore year.

"Even though it was rare and unexpected, it's important to know these things can still happen and the more aware you are, the more people know what to do," said Kai. "If that situations arises, the survival rate can be a lot higher. I'm just thankful we've been able to give out 12 AEDs in the state of Illinois."

While Kai Bates-Diop's playing career ended because of the incident, he is still very involved in the sport. He has served as a student manager the last three years at Butler University and this upcoming season will be a student coach for new Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta.

Matta happened to be Keita Bates-Diop's coach at Ohio State for most of his career there.

"It's a small world," said Kai. "It's funny how things end up working out."

Kai Bates-Diop will graduate from Butler in December and finish the season with the basketball team before enrolling in graduate school for sports performance and sports psychology at an undetermined school a year from now. His goal is to become a sports psychologist in the NBA or for a college basketball program.

Kai's big brother thinks he'll be a good coach for Butler.

"Normally I wouldn't say that, but I've seen how he works and organizes camp," said Keita. "Whatever he does I think he'll be good at."

Keita Bates-Diop, who just completed the first season of a two-year $3.6 million contract with the Spurs, wasn't just good on Dec. 23 in Los Angeles.

He was perfect.

Bates-Diop went 11-of-11 from the field while scoring a career-high 30 points. He became only the fifth player in the NBA since 2000 to score at least 30 on 100% shooting. Bates-Diop didn't back into it, either, making 3-pointers on his final three shots.

"That's probably, no, it is the greatest game I've ever played," he said. "Everything surrounding it, right before Christmas, against the Lakers, the last game being at Staples Center (before a name change to Crypto.com Arena), against LeBron (James).

"I blacked out. It was amazing. It was like a dream. It was fairy-tale like. To see the records of the people I'm with, I think about it all the time."

Others to score 30 without missing a shot in the last 22 years include two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Dwight Howard, Domantas Sabonis and Thomas Bryant.

Bates-Diop played 59 games last season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.7% from the field. He watched some of the NBA Draft on Thursday as the Spurs added Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan and guards Malaki Branham of Ohio State and Blake Wesley of Notre Dame.

"I hit him (Branham) up right after and said congratulations, talk to me whenever about anything because there's going to be a transition," said Bates-Diop, who also played at Ohio State. "Being a rookie is hard. I like the guys they drafted and it will be good for us."

Bates-Diop anticipates his role being the same in the 2022-23 season, a versatile player and "Swiss Army Knife" who can switch to multiple positions.

The opportunity to play for Popovich, the league's all-time winningest coach who has led the Spurs to five NBA titles, has been demanding but enlightening.

"He knows about a lot of things other than basketball," said Bates-Diop. "Some days we'll talk basketball and some days about politics or what's going on in the world. He'll ask us questions. He knows the ball stops bouncing at some point. It's important to have a mind and intelligence about other things and know what's going on in the world."

Bates-Diop definitely knows what might be going on for Illinois State's basketball team in the future.

New ISU head coach Ryan Pedon was with Bates-Diop in the 2017-18 season at Ohio State, coming from Butler with Chris Holtmann when he took over as the Buckeyes' head coach. Bates-Diop turned into the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year before being selected in the second round of the draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"He's my guy," said Bates-Diop of Pedon. "Coach Holtmann and that whole coaching staff, they pushed me a lot. I had been up and down my career at Ohio State until they got there, and they helped me find my path and greatly molded me to the player I am.

"He (Pedon) is a patient guy and intelligent and knows the game. I think he'll be great for the university and city. He's one of the best basketball minds. I played with (ISU assistant coach) Andrew Dakich. I have full faith in them to take (the Redbirds) to the highest possible level."

Bates-Diop saw many of his U High teachers and coaches Saturday who helped take him to the highest level of basketball in the world. While Kai Bates-Diop's career was cut short, returning to U High meant just as much to him, too.

"This is a testament to my dedication to the game of basketball and how much the game of basketball has given me, all the relationships that have been formed, all that I've learned and the people I met," he said. "To be back here giving back to the next generation of kids, like Keita was saying, really trying to instill that growth and mindset and really get them to love the game ... That really matters as you get older."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.