Growing up in Illinois, it’s difficult to avoid followers of the University of Illinois men’s basketball team.

They’re mostly an agreeable bunch who share a deep-seated love of Illini hoops. They can reel off the roster of the 1989 “Flyin’ Illini” Final Four team, recount the details of the epic 15-point comeback against Arizona in the last four minutes of a 2005 Elite Eight win and give a long-winded dissertation on the “Lou-Do,” the famous hairdo of legendary coach Lou Henson.

What they cannot do is get a grip on the current Illini, a team that defies belief with regularity.

They dig holes, climb out, dig more holes and climb out again. Sometimes the climbing is timed perfectly to coincide with the final buzzer, and sometimes it results in a maddening loss.

So when Illinois takes the floor Thursday night against Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center, it could be a night to remember. Or a night to forget.

The Illinois-Penn State game was not completed when this publication went to press.

Who knows?

“They shot 54% combined in two games against us,” coach Brad Underwood said Tuesday of the Illini’s conference losses to the Nittany Lions. “We’re a better defensive team than that. They are elite offensively, but we’ve got to be better at both ends and we’re capable of that. We’ve got a great challenge on Thursday, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Yes, we will see how it goes. The Illini could win the Big Ten Tournament or lose badly in their first game. It has been that kind of a ride.

Underwood, the master of the pained expression, rescued the program from mediocrity and has put together four straight seasons of 20-plus wins. His Illini are assured of their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance after six straight seasons of sitting it out.

But he’s still an enigma to some after the Illini lost their Big Ten Tournament opener to Indiana last year as the regular-season champs and failed to get out of the second round in the last two NCAA Tournaments despite tons of talent.

Underwood has recruited some top players, including Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, departed center Kofi Cockburn and current freshman forward Ty Rodgers. He used the transfer portal to reload last summer with top-notch players Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. It has become a destination program again, and the fan base is intense.

With only one returning regular in Coleman Hawkins, there was less pressure on this edition than the last two seasons. With a new group of players that had to learn how to mesh together, a 20-win season and 11 conference victories should’ve been deemed satisfactory.

It wasn’t. I polled some Illinois alumni about their confidence going into the Big Ten Tournament. The response wasn’t pretty.

“I am worried about the Illini getting too far behind and not being able to come back,” one said.

“I’m expecting them to choke because the calendar indicates it’s March,” another said.

“Underwood,” a third said without explanation.

To be fair, they were all veteran Illini fans who’ve seen a lot over the years and come to expect the worst. There also exists a segment of fans who remain optimistic and point to the team’s comeback tendencies as a sign of progress. The Illini trailed Purdue by 24 points in the second half Sunday, tied the game with 1:17 left and then fell apart at the end.

One fan said the Big Ten Tournament doesn’t really mean a thing and summed up the season thusly:

“Fans came into the season expecting to see the team getting into the second weekend of the (NCAA) Tournament for the first time in nearly two decades. If that happens, which is certainly possible but far from guaranteed, the dizzying highs and lows of the regular season can safely be dismissed. All that matters is what they do in the tourney.”

Still, it would be good to go into the NCAA Tournament with some momentum. Underwood said Tuesday that freshman point guard Jayden Epps is in concussion protocol after being hospitalized overnight Feb. 28 from an elbow to the head in practice. Epps will travel to Chicago, and Underwood said they would see “how he progresses.”

If Epps can return, it could be a huge lift for the Illini, who opened as three-point favorites over Penn State. In the last meeting Feb. 14 at the Jordan Center, Jalen Pickett burned them for 41 points in a 93-81 win.

Shannon and Mayer need to have strong offensive performances and contain the outside shooting of the Nittany Lions, who are on the bubble for an NCAA bid.

If Illinois wins, it would play Friday night against Northwestern in the quarterfinals. The Illini pulled off a huge win against the Wildcats last month in Champaign after trailing by 18 at halftime.

And if the Illini can get to the semifinals, they would be playing with house money Saturday, with a large contingent of orange-and-blue-clad fans in a city full of Illinois alumni. That’s a lot of ifs, but Illinois showed in early nonconference wins over Texas and UCLA that it can be an elite team.

The question is whether it can avoid digging the same old hole again.

“It’s gotten us in trouble,” Underwood said after the Purdue loss. “We missed Jayden, a point guard who gets us into stuff and handles those things. That’s no excuse. We’ve got to do a better job and I’ve got to do a better job.”

That’s something most Illini fans can agree on.