Redbirds 'FIGHT' to overtime victory against Missouri State as Seneca Knight leads way with 22 points

NORMAL — The message was sent to Illinois State's players well before the opening tip of Wednesday night's game against Missouri State at CEFCU Arena.

"We walked in the locker room earlier today, coming here at 10 o'clock to start getting prepared for the game. We see a bunch of papers all over the walls," said ISU junior guard Malachi Poindexter. "It's like probably about 100 in there, everywhere you go. There's like six in the bathroom. Each one just says FIGHT. We did exactly that tonight and brought it to them."

The Redbirds — who figured head coach Ryan Pedon was the decorator — were prepared for a 40-minute fight against a team that physically looks like comes right out of the Southeastern Conference.

It turns out 45 minutes was needed. That was fine with ISU, too.

Kendall Lewis' basket with six seconds left in regulation forced overtime. Luke Kasubke sank a big 3-pointer with 1:42 left to put ISU ahead by four and the Redbirds pulled away to down the Bears, 76-66, in a Missouri Valley Conference thriller before a crowd of 3,112.

"They're a very physical team. I'm glad we were able to match their toughness," said Seneca Knight, who led the Redbirds with a season-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds. "It was a battle. It was a war out there. We earned it."

Here are four takeaways as the Redbirds improved to 8-10 overall and 3-4 in the Valley ahead of Saturday's 7 p.m. league game against Southern Illinois (13-5, 5-2) in Carbondale.

Extra action

Missouri State (8-9, 4-3 MVC), which added four high-major transfers this season, took a 64-61 lead to start overtime before the Redbirds responded.

Lewis, who finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, made a difficult basket while tightly guarded inside. After a defensive stop, Lewis sank two free throws as ISU took a 65-64 lead with 2:16 left. After another defensive stop, it was Kasubke's turn as he swished a 3-pointer from the wing.

"I was just doing my job, and my teammate (Knight) found me and I was able to hit the open 3," said Kasubke, who scored 11 points.

ISU made all eight of its free throws from there as the Redbirds ended 29 of 32 at the line. ISU came into the game sixth in the country in free throw percentage at .798.

Chance Moore, an Arkansas transfer, led four players for Missouri State (8-9, 4-3) in double figures with 17 points followed by Dalen Ridgdal (14), Jonathan Mogbo (12) and Donovan Clay (12). Mogbo also grabbed 12 rebounds. The Bears had 20 offensive boards and gained a 41-36 rebounding advantage.

Missouri State became the first team in CEFCU/Redbird Arena history to have four players foul out.

"I didn't think we executed very well on either side of the ball (in overtime) and didn't make the toughness plays we needed to make in that type of situation," said Ford, a former ISU player and associate coach. "Unfortunately it cost us."

Knight moves

After going through a funk — which included a scoreless game against Northern Iowa on Dec. 31 — Knight appears to have come out of it. He made two clutch baskets in the final stretch and scored 15 points to help beat Evansville on Saturday as ISU snapped a three-game losing streak.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Knight played power forward most of Wednesday with Lewis shifting to the 5 (center) spot. Knight made 5 of 10 field goal attempts, but drew nine fouls and cleaned up at the line by sinking 12 of 13.

"What you're seeing now is stronger plays consistently in the paint, great poise and he's being more aggressive," said Pedon of Knight. "I like where he's at now. Tonight he was mentally, physically and emotionally steady throughout the game."

Knight, who came off the bench for the third straight game, credited his teammates for lifting him up.

"They feel like I'm one of the best players every time we touch the floor," he said. "With them believing in me, I want to go out there and make it happen. I don't want to let them down."

Balanced attack

During its three-game losing streak, ISU had only one player score in double figures in each game.

On Wednesday, ISU had five double-digit scorers for the first time since Dec. 15, 2020 against Chicago State. Besides Knight, Lewis and Kasubke, Poindexter added 16 points — making all four of his 3-pointers in the first half — while Darius Burford contributed 10 points.

Poindexter saved ISU in the first half. Missouri State took a 33-24 lead and appeared ready to expand it before Poindexter's two 3s in the final 92 seconds helped the Redbirds close the gap to 34-30 at the break.

"In the second half, because I played well in the first half, it allowed us to find other options in our offense because I attracted a little more attention which I was perfectly fine with," said Poindexter. "It allowed our other guys to go to work. Seneca was able to get downhill and get good buckets."

Poindexter was coming off a career-high 18 points against Evansville and seems to be finding his comfort zone. He also improved to 25 of 25 at the line this season, the most makes without a miss in the country.

"I've challenged all our guards at the right times and right ways to be more aggressive," said Pedon. "At times there's an argument we're too passive and not dynamic enough and a little too easy to guard, quite frankly. Malachi Poindexter made a huge difference, especially in the first half. It could have been a 10-, 12-, 14-point game (at the half) because we weren't hitting shots."

Turnovers, defense

After committing nine turnovers in the first half, which helped Missouri State gain an 11-0 advantage in points off turnovers, the Redbirds didn't commit their first second-half turnover until there was 5:06 left in regulation.

"Those were 15 of the greatest minutes of my life," joked Pedon.

ISU finished with 13 turnovers, two fewer than Missouri State.

"You see a totally different team when we're not giving away five or 10 extra possessions a game," said Pedon. "We've had lot of close games and are going to have a lot of close games. For us to be able to win those games in those moments, we're going to have to value the basketball at an even higher level."

The Redbirds held Missouri State to 33.9% field goal shooting, well below ISU assistant coach Rob Judson's constant reminder to the players of 39.9%.

"Coach Rob Judson does a tremendous job with our defense. I give him a ton of credit for the improvements we've made in that area and the system we're running and how we're teaching it," said Pedon. "Rob is a tremendous resource for me. I have great respect for his ability to teach. He's a former teacher and you can see that how he teaches, inspires and communicates."

