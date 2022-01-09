Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio State past Northwestern 95-87

E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 34 points and No. 13 Ohio State beat Northwestern, 95-87, Sunday at Columbus, Ohio.

Liddell scored 17 points in the first five minutes, including a career-high five 3-pointers in that span. He set a personal best in field goals made, finishing 12 of 20 from the field.

His production helped Ohio State (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten Conference) shoot 67% in the first half. The Buckeyes led 51-39 at halftime and matched their scoring output from a 67-51 loss at Indiana on Thursday.

The Wildcats (8-5, 1-3) trimmed the 12-point halftime deficit to six with 37 seconds left.

The Buckeyes made just one field goal in the final 6:13 but held off Northwestern's comeback bid at the free-throw line.

Ohio State knocked down 11 foul shots in the final three minutes and finished 26 of 27 from the line.

Malaki Branham added 24 points and shot 13 of 14 on free throws.

Three Wildcats scored at least 20 points as their losing streak extended to three. Ty Berry led Northwestern with 23 points while Chase Audige and Pete Nance each had 20.

Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann and assistant Ryan Pedon were unavailable due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to Ohio State.

For the second consecutive game, Northwestern shot over 41.7% from both the field and 3-point range. They just couldn't keep up with Ohio State, allowing season highs in scoring and field goal percentage.

The Buckeyes shot 56.9% after posting a season-worst 30.8% at Indiana on Thursday.

INDIANA 73, MINNESOTA 60

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Indiana beat Minnesota at Bloomington, Ind.

With a Minnesota defense concentrating on Jackson-Davis, who averages just under 20 points a game, the Hoosiers responded with five players scoring in double figures including Xavier Johnson with 14 points, Rob Phinisee 13, Parker Stewart 12 and Race Thompson 10. Still, Jackson-Davis posted his sixth double-double this season and the 27th of his career.

Jamison Battle scored 19 points, Payton Willis 18 and E.J. Stephens 12 for the Gophers.

Indiana (12-3, 3-2), coming off a home win over No. 13 Ohio State, is now 11-0 in Assembly Hall this season. The Hoosiers have won four straight over the Gophers (10-3, 1-3).

Trailing by 10 at halftime, Willis and Battle scored all the Gophers' points in an 18-7 run to open the second half and briefly take a one-point lead. But Miller Kopp hit a 3-pointer and Indiana attacked inside in a 17-5 run with six points from Thompson for a 65-54 lead with four minutes remaining. The Gophers didn't get closer than nine after that.

With the Gophers sagging inside on Jackson-Davis in the first half when he scored just four points, Indiana was able to take advantage from the perimeter with Phinisee — averaging just 4.5 points per game — coming off the bench to hit a career-high four 3-pointers and Thompson adding two from the arc and scoring 10 points. A 17-4 run to close the half led to a 39-29 lead.

Indiana outshot Minnesota by 10%, made 9 of 24 3-point tries to 5 of 25 for Minnesota and ended up even in the paint after the Gophers held an advantage in the first half.

MICHIGAN-PURDUE GAME OFF

The Purdue-Michigan men's basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn't have enough scholarship players available.

In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, 700-plus games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, with slightly more men's than women's games affected.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0