Illinois State ties game late in regulation before pulling away in overtime to beat Missouri State

NORMAL — Seneca Knight scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Illinois State turned back Missouri State, 76-66, in overtime in a Missouri Valley Conference game Wednesday at CEFCU Arena.

Malachi Poindexter added 16 points, while Kendall Lewis had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds, who improved to 8-10 overall and 3-4 in the Valley.

Luke Kasubke scored 11 points and Darius Burford had 10. The difference was at the free throw line where ISU made 29 of 32 and the Bears were 16 of 26.

Chance Moore led four Missouri State (8-9, 4-3) players in double figures with 17 points followed by Dalen Rigdal (14), Donovan Clay (12) and Jonathan Mogbo (12). Mogbo also grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Redbirds took a 65-64 lead on two Lewis free throws with 2:16 left in overtime before Kasubke sank a 3-pointer for a four-point lead.

Poindexter stole a pass and was fouled. He sank two free throws for a 70-64 lead with 1:23 left. When Colton Sandage sank two free throws for ISU to go ahead eight, the game was over.

Lewis converted a Kasubke feed into a layup to tie the game at 61 with six seconds left in regulation. Missouri State missed two shots at the other end as ISU went into its second overtime game of the season.

ISU stormed out of the locker room on an 8-1 run to take a 38-35 lead with 16:32 left. Burford's short jumper gave ISU its first lead of the game and then Burford dumped off a pass to Knight for a layup as Missouri State head coach Dana Ford called a timeout.

ISU led 58-52 and hadn't committed a turnover in the second half. But two quick turnovers helped the Bears go on a 6-0 run and tie the game at 58 on Donovan Clay's layup with 3:34 left.

Knight split a pair of free throws to put ISU ahead, 59-58. Chance Moore could have given the Bears the lead, but missed two free throws with 1:38 left, but Missouri State got the rebound.

Turnovers hurt the Redbirds in the first half. ISU committed nine turnovers that Missouri State turned into 11 points, while the Redbirds didn't convert after six Bears turnovers.

Missouri State used a 10-2 run to open a 33-24 lead with 1:58 left. But two 3-pointers by Poindexter helped the Redbirds close the gap to 34-30 at the intermission.

ISU faces Southern Illinois at 7 p.m. Saturday in Carbondale.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss.