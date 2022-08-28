Illinois State basketball players find 'good way to start the day' thanks to Beautiful Lives Project event

NORMAL — Leslie Lambert's half-court left-handed heave swished through the net as the horn sounded at Redbird Arena.

Illinois State's men's basketball team immediately rushed and mobbed the 13-year-old boy from Lexington as if he nailed a game-winning buzzer beater to win a Missouri Valley Conference game.

"This is the best day of his life," said Tricia Lambert, who boasted her son is a diehard ISU basketball fan.

Redbird coaches and players were hosting youths and young adults with disabilities Saturday morning in conjunction with a Beautiful Lives Project.

Yet it was apparent the ISU players received just as much satisfaction and enjoyment — and maybe more — out of the event as those they were helping and encouraging for a couple hours.

"Really just understanding my blessings ... it was a great opportunity to get out here and get with the community and special needs kids," said ISU junior guard Luke Kasbuke. "Just to experience that and learn from them, they have some stuff to teach us as well."

Malachi Poindexter even got to meet someone with his same first name in Malachi Horton, 14, of Rockford.

"I love the environment here and like being able to make someone else's day a little happier and make my day happier as well," said Poindexter, a Redbird junior guard. "It's a good way to start the day. My whole day is going to be better because of it."

The event was organized by Bryce Weiler, a cofounder of the nonprofit Beautiful Lives Project that helps people with disabilities live their dreams through sports and other programs. They held an event with Western Michigan's football team earlier this month.

Weiler, who is blind and lives in downstate Claremont, wasn't unable to attend Saturday's program at Redbird Arena. Weiler said he met Pedon when the first-year ISU coach was on John Groce's staff at the University of Illinois and appreciates Pedon's commitment to those with disabilities.

"I know how important programs such as this can be as I was fortunate enough to be able to sit on the University of Evansville basketball bench from 2010 through 2014 at the invitation of the former Aces basketball coach Marty Simmons," said Weiler. "This opportunity changed my life, and I wanted to allow people with disabilities to have similar opportunities and to create friendships that could last a lifetime."

Pedon admitted afterwards he didn't realize how much of an impact the day was going to have on his players.

"Watching our guys today hit me a little bit. You could see, clearly, they're not just checking a box to be here or fulfill an obligation," he said. "They're here because they wanted to be and once they're here it took on more of a meaning than they probably expected.

"As a coach it means a lot, and it also means a lot to know we impacted a group of kids who came today and their families."

Josh and Erin Horton brought their sons, Malachi and Elijah, 12, for a family overnight trip two hours south. Erin Horton is an ISU graduate and thought it was a great chance for her children to see the campus. The Hortons have come to ISU before for the Special Olympics Summer Games for track and field.

"Fun and more experience (for them)," said Josh Horton. "Our youngest is a huge fan of all sports. So getting to see an arena and play basketball there is a little more exciting than the local area or gym or anything like that."

Erin Horton said Malachi initially didn't want to participate so they didn't register him. That soon changed.

"We got here and he's been out there the whole time," said Erin Horton.

"He's all in," said Josh Horton.

The Hortons haven't attended an ISU basketball game at Redbird Arena before, but Erin Horton said they need to in the future especially after the interaction with the players and coaches.

Leslie Lambert, who competes for SOAR (Special Opportunities Available in Recreation) out of Bloomington during Special Olympics, is a veteran of watching ISU basketball, said his mother.

Getting a chance to step on the court and play himself, though, was a tightly guarded secret.

"We didn't tell him until this morning otherwise he wouldn't have slept last night," said Tricia Lambert. "ISU is his favorite basketball team ever. He knows all the players by studying the roster. He can tell you how tall they are."

Tricia Lambert said Leslie made a "special connection" with Nick Zeisloft, who played for the Redbirds from 2011-14 before transferring to Indiana.

"Nick would come get him after the games and take him into the stands and do the school song with him (after victories)," said Tricia Lambert, who added they remain in contact with Zeisloft through Facebook.

TJ Lambert, 6, watched his older brother on Doug Collins Court with their mother from the stands. TJ's biggest concern seemed to be why Reggie Redbird wasn't around, but he soon found his way out into the middle of the action.

Then it was time for TJ Lambert to make his own basket. So Kendall Lewis lifted the blond-haired boy near the rim to score while receiving applause from the ISU players.

The Redbirds have returned to preseason workouts and will officially begin preseason practice in late September in preparation for their Nov. 7 opener at home against Western Illinois.

They were the fans Saturday, posing for a "team photo" with participants afterwards.

It was clear to see the Redbirds couldn't have enjoyed the experience more.