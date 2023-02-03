CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will get a boost for the remainder of its season.

Luke Goode, a wing who has been sidelined since a foot injury in the team’s preseason closed doors scrimmage against Kansas in October, has been cleared and returned to practice. He’ll be available and in uniform when Illinois plays at Iowa at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"He practiced (Thursday) as expected, he looked good," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Goode was slated to be a starter before the season, and will re-enter a rotation that’s featured eight players for the recent stretch in Big Ten play. He played 248 minutes in 28 games last season, averaging 2.0 points and shooting 37.2% from 3.

After only being available for a couple of days, it's unclear what the immediate role will be during his return and acclimation process.

"I don't have an answer to that,” Underwood said. “He's a guy who has a special, special skill set in terms of his ability to shoot. He's tough, he's got size, but on the other hand we've got to make sure he's ready to go. He's got to be on the level of everybody else we put him out there with. We know Luke will play hard and we know he's cerebral and picks up what we're doing very well and stayed in touch with that aspect while he's been out. We'll see what that that looks like."

After missing multiple months where he spent a good portion in a walking boot and on crutches, Goode has been working to get back into playing shape while doing individual work before he was cleared.

"Again, he's missed three months and he was having to take himself out of practice because we went up and down quite a bit yesterday,” Underwood said. “He was trying to find oxygen. He looked really good and competed really hard.”

Goode will start his return by joining a bench lineup that has made contributions during some second-half surges that have taken over the Illini’s recent games.

Illinois ended its win over Nebraska with a 24-6 run days after a 22-4 run flipped the team’s win at Wisconsin. The team also has had second half runs of 34-16 and 36-11 in January wins over Michigan State and Minnesota. Underwood first pointed to the defense.

"If you look at the other night against Nebraska, our defense got us out in transition; it got us running," Underwood said. "I think our toughness, I think our ability to make it hard for teams to score. And then we've been very selective and purposeful in our ability to get out in transition. Some of those came off turnovers. Some of them came after stops and pushes and so I hope it's maybe we've worn some people out and fatigued them."

He also said that the ball movement has been key down the stretch. Getting that consistently is a focus to help the Illini’s outside shooting. They’re 13th in the conference in 3-point percentage at a 29.3% clip in conference play.

There have been moments of good shooting from stars like Terrence Shannon Jr., Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer among others, but consistency from behind the arc has eluded the Illini recently.

"I tell our guys all the time I think the one thing that we've got to be able to do is elevate each other," Underwood said. "We've taken some hard 3s. We've taken shots that have been contested and instead of just making the one extra pass and going from a good one to a great one. Last possession in the game (against Nebraska) Matt (Mayer) hits one wide open in the corner. It was just an extra pass and we turned down a good one to get a great one."

Goode enters that mix and hopes to bring some shooting to a team that is 285th in the country in 3-point percentage, but it wouldn’t be a surprise for Illinois to bring him along slowly after a long absence.

“Today will be another day. He'll be in uniform (Saturday). We'll see what that looks like. We're not going to put him out there for long stints. That definitely won't happen. His oxygen is not there yet and his conditioning, but that will come with time."

