E.J. Liddell scores 19, No. 16 Ohio State tops Penn State

COLUMUBS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and No. 16 Ohio State defeated Penn State, 61-56, on Sunday.

Ohio State (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten) won despite shooting just 38.6% overall and going the final 5:07 without a basket.

"I didn't think that Penn State would go away," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "They have a strong will about them."

The Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4) trimmed multiple 10-point deficits in the second half and pulled within four with seven seconds to go.

Seth Lundy, Penn State's leading scorer with an average of 14.1 points, missed his first game of the season. The school announced earlier in the day that he was out but didn't give a reason.

The Buckeyes went 24 for 36 from the foul line while Penn State was 8 for 14.

IOWA 81, MINNESOTA 71: Sophomore Keegan Murray scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Iowa withstood a furious comeback by shorthanded Minnesota to beat the Golden Gophers at Minneapolis.

Murray sank 11 of 17 shots from the floor in notching his fourth double-double of the season for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference). Jordan Bohannon, Patrick McCaffery and Filip Rebraca all scored 12 points for Iowa, with Rebraca added 12 rebounds for his first double-double.

Payton Sandfort scored in the paint to push Iowa's lead to 66-46 with 10:24 remaining and after the teams traded baskets Treyton Thompson scored eight points in a 22-6 run to get Minnesota (10-5, 1-5) within 72-68 with 2:47 left to play. Jamison Battle's 3-pointer pulled the Golden Gophers within 74-71, but Murray answered with a 3 for Iowa with 59 seconds to go and Bohannon made four free throws in the last 30 seconds.

Minnesota was playing without two assistant coaches and four players — Eric Curry, Sean Sutherlin, Danny Ogele and Joey Kern — due to illness, COVID-19 health and safety protocols or injury. Eight players suited up — seven on scholarship. Last month the Big Ten announced teams must have at least seven scholarship athletes and one coach available to compete in conference games.

E.J. Stephens scored 24 points and played all 40 minutes for the Golden Gophers. Battle sank four 3-pointers and scored 20.

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 82, BUTLER 42: Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Justin Moore scored 15 points to lead No. 14 Villanova to its sixth straight win at Philadelphia.

The Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) are rolling again since dropping their conference opener and never let Butler get comfortable at the Wells Fargo Center.

With a noon start, the Wildcats did Philly sports fans a favor and used a 13-2 run to decide this one by halftime — enough time to flip over to catch the opening kickoff of the Eagles' playoff game. The bar areas on the concourse were swarmed with fans who decided to watch playoff football on big screens over the Wildcats stretching their lead to 25 only minutes into the second half.

Butler (9-7, 2-3) had given coach Jay Wright's Wildcats fits more than any other team in the Big East since 2016. The Bulldogs' five wins over that span were the most of any team against Villanova over that span.

Six was never in play.

The Wildcats made their first six baskets and shot a whopping 71% in the first half. Gillespie and Eric Dixon each made all four of their shots and Villanova was 5 of 7 on 3s. The Wildcats hit Butler from all over the court: 3s, post-ups, drives for easy dunks -- such as Caleb Daniels' two-handed baseline jam that woke up the crowd.

The Wildcats hit 12 3-pointers.

The Wildcats opened the second half on an 11-0 run and Butler missed 11 straight shots at one point in a rare lopsided mismatch between the programs. Villanova's numbers were astounding: 19 assists on its first 23 baskets; did not let Butler shoot a free throw in the first half; had 11 3-pointers at the point Butler made just 14 baskets.

Dixon and Jermaine Samuels each scored 14 points and Wright emptied his bench early in the rout.

Chuck Harris led Butler with 15 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.