Column: Muller's demise at ISU underscores mid-major challenges

Coaching mid-major college basketball is a tough, tough gig.

The jobs pay a fraction of what the power conferences pay, yet the pressure to win is the same. Every school dreams of reaching the NCAA Tournament, but the only path for most programs is to win their conference tournament – and those events can be a dice roll for even the strongest teams.

Consider the case of just-fired Illinois State coach Dan Muller. Back in 2017 his was a rising star in the profession. He was racking up victories at his alma mater and making some watch lists for major college openings.

Illinois State won 40 games from 2014-16. Then the Redbirds went 28-7 overall in 2016-17 and 17-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play to win the regular season title.

But Wichita State hammered them 71-51 in title game at Arch Madness in St. Louis. The Redbirds settled for an NIT berth, then never recaptured the magic of that season.

Illinois State went 18-15, 17-16, 10-21, 7-18 and 11-15 under Muller in the five seasons that followed while Loyola Chicago, Bradley, Drake and Northern Iowa moved to the MVC forefront.

So Illinois decided to pay Muller $1 million to terminate the last two years of his contract.

“Coaching is very difficult profession,” mused Missouri State coach Dana Ford, who worked under Muller as an assistant coach at Illinois State. “But it doesn’t define who you are as a person. As coaches we all know what line of work we’re choosing. This is a choice all of us, nobody makes you do this.”

Stand-up guy that he is, Muller owned up to his program’s struggle during the league’s weekly video conference.

“There’s no one more disappointed in our lack of success than I am. Period,” Muller said. “I’m sorry that I was not able to deliver multiple (Missouri Valley Conference) championships, NCAA berths and things that I think this program deserves.”

Illinois State faces the usual mid-major challenges:

Attracting strong four-year players from high school is difficult, since they are eager to sign with major college programs.

High school recruits who do sign and develop into impact players will draw transfer interest from major schools.

To fill holes, the program must lean heavily on transfers from junior colleges or other four-year schools.

All of this leads to constant roster churn and the struggle to maintain continuity, consistency and winning culture.

Then you throw the pandemic on top of the normal challenges and, well, things can get ugly.

“Injuries and opt-outs and COVID have really negatively impacted our program the last two years,” Muller said. “When you don’t have the success that you feel you should or could (have), it’s never one thing. It’s little decisions here and there. It’s little failures by me here and there and they add up.”

