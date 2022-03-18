Benson: One-man NCAA Tournament Watch Party at Benson Bunker like Christmas in March

Remember when you were a kid and couldn't get to sleep on Christmas Eve? Well, for this grown man who lives and breathes college basketball year-round, Christmas Day came on St. Patrick's Day this year.

The first full day of the NCAA Tournament should be a national holiday. Really, how much work is being done as fans and even non-fans are checking scores throughout the day seeing if their bracket is busted on Day 1?

One of the greatest times I've spent in my life was going to Las Vegas and watching the games (and winning a little cash, I might add) with my late father on the tournament's first couple days in 2014. Still get chills thinking about it.

There was no Vegas on Thursday. Just a big-screen TV, remote and plenty of refreshments in the Benson Bunker for a One-Man Watch Party.

Here is a timeline of how this college hoops junkie took in the action with a personal plea to new Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon — I would really love to be covering one of these games in March 2023. Can you get that done?

11:01 a.m. — Ernie Johnson welcomes us to the festivities on CBS decked out in a colorful bowtie and immediately mocks Charles Barkley for not wearing anything green. Chuck says up to 20 teams could cut down the nets. He still hasn't mentioned his beloved Auburn. First upset of day.

11:17 a.m. — Ball is tipped in opening game between Michigan and Colorado State. Juwan Howard on his best behavior so far. Two hours to the post-game handshake line, though.

11:40 a.m. — Tired of watching Michigan and Colorado State clang 3-point attempts. Switching to truTV for South Dakota State against Providence. Got the 13th-seeded Jackrabbits to win this one in my bracket. Seems to be a trendy pick. Probably shouldn't have listened to the "experts."

11:50 a.m. — Non-stop action in South Dakota State-Providence. Not a whistle until 11:12 left in first half. Going to have to cram in some more Subway commercials with Steph Curry. Wonder if Curry or Samuel L. Jackson will have more tournament commercials?

12:37 p.m. — The Barkley Bracket is unveiled on truTV. Of course, Auburn is in Sir Charles' Final Four, but he goes with Arizona over Gonzaga in title game. Clark Kellogg's Final Four is the same as mine, with Arizona beating Kentucky in championship game. Same here. Always liked that Kellogg guy.

12:52 p.m. — Just noticed Gerry Pollard, the favorite official of ISU fans, is working the Boise State-Memphis game. Not sure if anyone has been given a technical yet or if there's been a monitor review. Give it time. Game only four minutes old.

1:18 p.m. — Michigan posts day's first win and Howard is gracious shaking hands. Colorado State should have tried to sneak assistant coach Ali Farokhmanesh, the former UNI sharpshooter, into the game. Kansas coach Bill Self still having nightmares about Farokhmanesh from 2010.

1:38 p.m. — Providence finishes off South Dakota State. The Benson Bracket is off to a flying 0-2 start. Lovely. Lesson learned — never pick the Summit League over the Big East.

2:53 p.m. — Called it. Pollard's out-of-bounds call was overturned by monitor review with 25 seconds left which helped Memphis stave off Boise State. My bracket is bouncing back.

3:03 p.m. — Might have been a tad premature on that bracket bouncing back statement. Iowa losing at halftime to Richmond. Got Iowa in The Final Four. Need Fran McCaffery to go ballistic and get the Hawkeyes fired up. Pretty sure that could happen.

4:06 p.m. — Iowa left its game in Indianapolis after winning Big Ten Tournament. Hawkeyes are down four with 3:49 left. The classic 12-5 upset is about to happen. Unless Richmond goes to The Final Four, my bracket is going to be on life support.

4:27 p.m. — A KO for Richmond and Nathan Cayo, whose big baskets down stretch helps the Spiders beat Iowa. Couple huge missed calls will have Iowa fans screaming until next year. Can't blame them. I'm screaming right now at the TV.

4:58 p.m. — Georgia State is giving Gonzaga all it can handle. Tied at 52 with 14 minutes left. Could this be the second No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1, joining Maryland-Baltimore County which shocked Virginia in 2018?

5:45 p.m. — Gonzaga made sure it wasn't going to pull a Virginia as the Bulldogs pulled away to a 21-point win. The Zags didn't cover the 22.5-point spread, which likely made some people a little angry. Win some, lose some.

6 p.m. — Evening session begins with New Mexico State meeting UConn. Chris Jans, a former Porter Moser assistant at ISU, has enjoyed a remarkable run at NM State and could be in for a bigger job, especially if Aggies knock off UConn.

6:59 p.m. — Saint Peter's is giving Kentucky fits, tied at 37 at halftime. Kentucky coach John Calipari looks a little dazed and has to be wondering if Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean said a little prayer on Saint Peter's behalf.

8:10 p.m. — The 12-5 upset strikes again in Buffalo as New Mexico State surprises UConn. That means the best mascot in the entire tournament, Pistol Pete, is hanging around for at least one more game along with Teddy Allen, who put 37 points on the Huskies.

8:41 p.m. — Down goes second-seeded Kentucky ... and down goes Benson's ballot. No. 15-seed Saint Peter's slays the mighty Wildcats in OT. Can safely say this is the first time I've ever lost two of my Final Four teams in the first round. You know what? Don't care. That was so much fun to watch. Go you Peacocks!

9:11 p.m. — Creighton sees center Ryan Kalkbrenner crumble to the court with what looked to be a serious knee injury in OT. Then the Bluejays rally to edge San Diego State. March Madness. You just can't make this stuff up.

9:30 p.m. — Catching breath (and grabbed something cold) after those last couple thrillers. Turning on Murray State to watch new Missouri Valley Conference team next season face San Francisco. Saw Murray State this season at Redbird Arena. Racers are very good. With Kentucky losing, Murray State has clear path to Sweet Sixteen.

10:39 p.m. — Former Illini coach John Groce and 13th-seeded Akron threatening to upset UCLA, holding eight-point lead with 7:54 left. Still, UCLA's Mick Cronin getting far more camera time than Groce.

11:12 p.m. — UCLA closes game on 15-4 run to beat Akron, 57-53. Tyger Campbell saves the day for Bruins, who went to Final Four last year. He gives standard "one game at a time" quote on TV interview. Too late to hear that.

11:44 p.m. — Murray State and San Francisco deserved to be playing Power-5 teams and not each other. Both good enough to advance, but only Racers move on after thrilling OT victory.

11:45 p.m. — Kansas drills Texas Southern and that's a wrap after 12 hours, 30 minutes with Benson Bracket going 9-7. If the rest of the tourney is like this day, this should be quite a ride. Maybe Charles Barkley was right, after all. There might be 20 teams that can win this thing.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

