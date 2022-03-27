Kindred: U High, IWU grad John Baines posting good numbers as coach

John Baines was a math major at Illinois Wesleyan, a numbers guy. Where would they lead him? Maybe to a career as an actuary. Or, perhaps, life as an accountant.

Baines mulled both.

One day, visiting the home of good friend Nathan Hubbard, a suggestion came his way. It was courtesy of Hubbard’s father, Cal, who had been Baines’ basketball coach at University High School.

“He just kind of said, ‘You know, why don’t you go be a coach? I think you might be good at it,’” Baines said. “I thought, ‘You know, that does sound like a good thing to do.’”

It’s been a great thing, particularly this year.

In his ninth season as head coach at Elmhurst University, Baines guided the Bluejays to second place last week in the NCAA Division III National Tournament. It was their first appearance in the Final Four and their 27 victories set a school record.

“I love it. It’s a great career, a great profession,” Baines said. “They pay you to do what you like to do and you have such an impact on people. It keeps me young.

“There are a lot of guys I know who graduated from Wesleyan who are making a lot more money than me, but they really wish they could go and coach a game like that.”

Baines, 45, has been a head coach for 12 years, three at St. Francis in Joliet before succeeding his former boss, Mark Scherer, as head coach at Elmhurst. Baines was Scherer’s assistant for 10 years prior to the job at St. Francis.

Baines was 57-38 at St. Francis and he is 148-85 at Elmhurst for an overall record of 205-123. The numbers guy is putting up some good ones, in an environment a lot more exciting than at a desk in an office.

Is it easy? No way. During my years at The Pantagraph, it was common to be waiting outside a postgame locker room chatting with Baines. He was there to talk to a high school player about coming to Elmhurst or St. Francis.

He put in a lot of miles – still does – recruiting players, scouting opponents, etc. it’s what good coaches do.

“There is a lot of behind the scenes stuff,” Baines said. “I think people think I just sit in my office and draw Xs and Os. That’s about 10 percent of it, if that.

“As a player, you don’t see that. There’s a lot of film to watch, a lot of recruiting, a lot of time away from your family.”

Baines learned the nuts and bolts under Scherer. Baines was 23 when Scherer hired him and admits, “I didn’t know a thing.”

Scherer could have spoonfed him. Instead …

“It was baptism by fire,” Baines said. “He just threw me in it. He taught me a lot about scouting and program organization and lifting programs … things I wasn’t really in tune with.

“He really developed me as a coach and gave me a lot of leash. This is a profession where you kind of learn as you go. There’s nothing like the experience of being in it.”

The same goes for the Final Four and Elmhurst was on the brink of breaking through two years ago. The Bluejays were 25-5 and had won easily in their first two NCAA Tournament games. They were set to host the sectional when COVID-19 abruptly ended the season.

The virus led to an abbreviated season in 2021, making this year highly anticipated by Baines and his players.

“It’s been really rewarding for the guys who came back,” Baines said. “There are a lot of guys on our team who stuck around for two years to make that run. It was some closure in a nice way for a lot of those guys.”

Elmhurst, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament champion, advanced to the national title game by routing Wabash, 90-67, in the semifinals. Baines and his players had a lot of support from Illinois Wesleyan. The Titans had been knocked out in the sectional final by Wabash at Shirk Center.

“I got some texts. There were (IWU) people who said, ‘Could you please take them out for us?’” Baines said. “(IWU coach) Ron Rose and I talk probably once a week. He called me and said, ‘Bainsey, you have to take care of those guys for us.’ So we’re all on the same team.”

The Division III Final Four was not new for Baines. He played on IWU’s third-place team in 1996 and national championship squad in 1997.

The 1998 Wesleyan grad said he sat next to legendary Titan coach Dennie Bridges as often as he could as a player, adding, “I think some of it rubbed off on me a little bit.”

Baines also draws from Cal Hubbard, and shares this with his former coach.

“I break a watch every year because I clap my hands so hard whenever I get mad. He used to break his watch, too,” Baines said. “He was such a fundamentals guy. That rubbed off on me. And he used to always tell me, ‘It’s not what you say or do, it’s what you emphasize.’”

That in mind, the first thing Baines does every season is meet with his coaches and decide the five things they want to emphasize on offense and five on defense.

“It’s something that came straight from his (Hubbard’s) mouth,” Baines said.

Away from the court, Baines’ home team includes his wife, Em, and their children: Sloane, 7, and Jackson, 5. He called Em “a really supportive wife” for all the time he must spend on the job.

She sees firsthand what goes into a successful program. Others are seeing it, too.

“A lot of people have reached out to me and said, ‘John, I know you’re a hard worker and you deserve it,’” Baines said. “I’ll be honest, that really means a lot to me. I feel like we deserve this and deserve getting here.”

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

