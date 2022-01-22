Kindred: Still irrepressible, Bloomington’s Ellie Weltha fuels upset of No. 1-ranked team

We shouldn’t be surprised by anything Ellie Weltha pulls off in competition. As a senior at Bloomington High School, and already a star in softball, basketball and track, Weltha decided to give volleyball a try.

How did it go? She earned first-team all-Big 12 Conference honors.

So in June 2019, when Weltha gave up her softball scholarship at Illinois State to play multiple sports elsewhere, history told you it would go well.

Weltha chose Division II Truman State, where she plays basketball and softball. Here’s how it’s going.

Monday night, the redshirt junior sank two free throws with 1.4 seconds left, giving Truman State its only lead in a 67-66 upset of No. 1 nationally ranked Drury University.

They were Weltha’s 18th and 19th points on a night she also grabbed 16 rebounds. The win was Truman State’s first ever vs. Drury after 18 losses. When the final horn blew, members of the Bulldogs’ football and softball teams spilled onto the court to celebrate at Pershing Arena in Kirksville, Mo.

No. 32 was in the middle of it. Her love of basketball put her there. This was the reward. The game was hugging her back.

“I’ve never experienced that,” Weltha said. “It was so fun … a great time.

“I missed playing more than one sport so much. Oh my gosh. Going to Truman and knowing you were going to a good program and you were going to be in big games like this … it’s a really good feeling.”

The victory was the Bulldogs’ eighth in a row after trailing by 16 points in the first half. They made it nine straight Thursday with a 69-62 victory at Missouri-St. Louis, raising their record to 12-5 and 8-1 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

The 5-foot-10 Weltha is contributing 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while making 56.8 percent of her field goal attempts.

She also is a 75 percent free-throw shooter after sinking 7 of 7 against Drury. The most pressurized were the final two. Weltha made the first to tie the game and, following a Drury timeout, swished the second.

We shouldn’t be surprised.

“I think the biggest thing was just stepping into them with confidence,” said Weltha, who scored a school-record 1,644 points at BHS. “All of my teammates had confidence in me. We shoot pressure free throws all the time in practice – obviously nothing is going to compare to one second left in the game – but we do prepare for situations like that. I felt super confident.

“We stepped into the huddle (during Drury’s timeout) and Coach (Theo) Dean didn’t even talk about overtime. He said, ‘Ellie’s going to put this one in and they’re going to call (another) timeout and we’ll figure it out from there.’”

Drury’s final shot fell short, triggering the on-court group hug. In the stands, two people in particular loved it.

Weltha’s brother, Jack, was on a recruiting visit for football at Truman State. He and their father, Paul, stayed to attend the game.

Ellie Weltha called their presence “the best part” of the big win. The next day, Jack Weltha, a BHS senior, committed to Truman State.

“I’m really excited about that,” his sister said.

Ellie Weltha likely put in a good word for the school. It has been a perfect fit for her. While she appreciated the opportunity to play softball as a freshman at ISU, specialization is not in her DNA.

She is more accustomed to what happened last year. Her basketball season ended on a Sunday and the team returned to Kirksville on Monday. Truman State softball coach Amanda Bradberry offered Weltha a chance to take a week off.

“I said, ‘No, I’ll play,’” Weltha said. “That Tuesday, I went right into softball like nothing had changed. It was just like high school, I can tell you that for sure.”

Weltha batted .278 with a team-high six home runs and drove in 20 runs in 26 games. That was after averaging 11.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and shooting 62.7 percent from the field on last year’s 17-5 basketball team.

“I ended the season last year playing pretty well. I wanted to go into things (this year) how I left off,” Weltha said.

“At the beginning of the year, we had a lot of big players who just didn’t know how to play together. Working through that and figuring some stuff out, I think I’m in a good rhythm right now. I think the team is in a good rhythm.”

There you have it. Ellie Weltha is playing multiple sports and it's all good.

No surprise.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0