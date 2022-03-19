Kindred: Not a Coach K fan? Here’s a story that may change your mind

Kevin Brown admired Mike Krzyzewski for what he has done for basketball, the five national titles at Duke, three Olympic gold medals coaching Team USA, etc. Not me. My admiration for Krzyzewski — we know him as Coach K — is for what he did for Kevin Brown.

Brown, the former Central Catholic and Washington High School basketball coach, was battling glioblastoma brain cancer in 2018. It was a tough, draining fight, and Brown’s friend and former Central assistant coach, Jeff Kasher, sought to lift his spirits.

But how?

“I was trying to think of ways to motivate Kevin,” Kasher said. “I knew he liked Coach K. He had talked about Coach K before.”

So Kasher reached out, connecting initially with Krzyzewski’s executive administrative assistant, Gerry Brown. Kasher told her of Kevin Brown’s situation, sent her detailed information, shared what it would mean if Coach K could send a note, make a call … anything that would be motivational for a man fighting for his life.

“I hoped and wished, but probably didn’t think it would come to fruition,” Kasher said.

Two days later, Kasher’s phone rang. It was Kevin Brown.

“Guess who I just got off the phone with?” Brown said.

Coach K had called Brown and spent 30 minutes talking with him. It took some perseverance. Brown’s wife, Jodi, said Krzyzewski had called her husband’s cell phone multiple times.

Kevin didn’t answer.

“It said ‘Durham, North Carolina’ and Kevin was like, ‘I don’t know who that is,’” Jodi Brown said.

When Krzyzewski finally got through, he told Brown how Duke’s medical center was a leader in treating glioblastoma. He shared how coaching is a fraternity, no matter what level, and that if Duke was ever part of Brown’s journey, he hoped to be his first call.

It was a heartfelt and uplifting conversation. For a high school basketball coach, a call from Coach K is like a call from the President.

“Kevin was literally shaken by it,” Jodi Brown said. “I just thought it was super cool that a coach like that, who probably gets who knows how many letters for whatever reasons – maybe he does it for everybody – but it was really cool that he took the time to do it.”

The next day, Kasher got a text message from Coach K, thanking him for making him aware of Brown’s battle and telling him what a good friend he was for doing it. He said he was going to keep a watch on Brown and pray for him.

“Kevin was fiery, but he wasn’t going to show his softer side,” Kasher said. “But when he called me, I could tell how happy he was. It was just a good moment.”

Hard as he fought, Brown could not win the battle. The Lexington native died in June 2019 at age 50. A member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, his fight continues through the foundation created by his wife: “KBSTRONG Fighting the Fight” to raise awareness of glioblastoma and money for research.

Jodi Brown connected with Gerry Brown following Kevin’s death and Coach K has a presence in the foundation’s fundraiser, BrownFest. Jodi Brown has purchased a Duke basketball with Krzyzewski’s signature, as well as two Coach K books signed by him.

“That will be a hot auction item at BrownFest this year with him retiring,” Jodi Brown said.

Krzyzewski, 75, is stepping down following the NCAA Tournament. He leaves his 42-year run at Duke as the winningest college coach in history with nearly 1,200 victories.

His decades of success have soured many on him and Duke. Win too much and people grow weary of you, resent you. Kasher hears it frequently when talking with others about basketball and Coach K.

“I’ve told that story (regarding Brown) to at least 10 different people and I’m like, ‘You can feel however you want about him (Coach K), but I just want you to know what he did for me and he had no idea who I was or who Kevin was,’” Kasher said. “It was amazing to me. I’m a huge Coach K fan after that.”

Me too.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

