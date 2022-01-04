Kindred: ‘Mum’s the word’ … a strange but true reality at Illinois State

Mum’s the word. Dictionary.com defines it as: Say nothing about this, it’s a secret, as in “Mum’s the word on tonight’s surprise party.”

Quick research also tells us the expression dates from about 1700, but its origin can be traced to the fourteenth century in William Langland’s narrative poem, Piers Plowman.

So what began in the late 1300s became a thing in the 1700s.

It seems an odd mantra for a public university in 2022, but here we are.

On Monday, Illinois State announced its men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday vs. Loyola had been postponed. It said it this way on the Redbirds’ athletic website:

Illinois State University has determined it is unable to compete in Wednesday’s (Jan. 5) home men’s basketball game against Loyola.

The game has been postponed, and the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game, if possible. Illinois State's game at Evansville originally scheduled for Saturday has been moved to 1 p.m. on Sunday at Redbird Arena.

No mention of COVID-19 or any reason for the postponement. Mum’s the word.

This at a time when games at all levels are being postponed or canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within teams, triggering health and safety protocols.

Nothing secretive or embarrassing about that. COVID-19 is surging with the Omicron variant of the virus. It is the state of our world. Just not in ISU’s world.

How are other colleges and universities handling all of this?

The right way.

When Southern Illinois had to postpone a game against Drake, the following appeared on the Salukis’ athletic website:

Southern Illinois University has determined it is unable to compete in Wednesday's men's basketball game versus Drake, as the program is following COVID-19 protocols for health and safety.

At Bradley, there was this cancellation announcement on the Braves’ website:

Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bradley men’s basketball program, Wednesday’s non-conference finale versus Bellarmine has been canceled.

At Illinois, this was shared on the Illini athletics website:

The Illinois men’s basketball home game vs. Florida A&M on Wednesday (Dec. 29) has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Illini program.

See how easy that is? Open, honest, to the point.

It would be shortsighted to blame Illinois State’s Athletics Communications Department. This policy of non-communication comes from higher up the athletics and/or university food chain.

As with most nonsensical things, the motivation is unclear. Likely, it is related to HIPAA concerns.

HIPAA stands for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Signed into law in 1996 by President Bill Clinton, it “generally prohibits healthcare providers and healthcare businesses (called covered entities) from disclosing protected information to anyone other than the patient and the patient’s authorized representatives without their consent.”

HIPAA applies to ISU, but no more than to Illinois, Southern Illinois, etc. ISU just takes it to the extreme, and yes, it can be maddening for anyone in the information/communication business.

What we know regarding the ISU-Loyola postponement is that the Missouri Valley Conference policy on games affected by COVID-19 requires a team to have at least eight scholarship players and one member of the coaching staff available to compete. Presumably, ISU is unable to meet that standard.

The Valley altered the policy last week and had the audacity to mention COVID-19 in releasing the information. Can you imagine?

Frankly, yes. But not at ISU.

Mum’s the word.

