Kindred: Millikin’s Bailey Coffman has appetite for hoops, and heaping helpings, after broken jaw

Bailey Coffman’s extended family was put on alert earlier this week. The Millikin senior sent out a good-natured text message regarding Christmas dinner.

“I was like, ‘Everyone has to bring something because I’m going to be ready to eat,’” Coffman said.

When you haven’t had a sink-your-teeth-into-it meal since early November, you’re eager to clean up your plate(s) at Christmas.

A Millikin basketball standout and Central Catholic graduate, Coffman was limited to protein shakes and “anything I could turn into liquid” after breaking her jaw in practice on Nov. 4. A collision with a teammate during a “non-contact” full-court drill led to surgery to repair a clean break in Coffman’s chin area and a fracture on the right side of her jaw.

Her jaw was wired shut for five weeks. The wires were removed Dec. 9, but Coffman still had brackets and rubber bands that prevented her from eating solid food. Finally, on Tuesday, they were removed, leading Coffman to proclaim on Facebook, “NO MORE METAL!!”

“I’m still kind of learning how to chew food again,” Coffman said. “It’s a weird feeling to try to retrain your jaw on how to do that.”

No better opportunity to practice than a big spread at Christmas. So what dish would be No. 1 on her list?

“I think I’d eat about anything at this point,” she said.

The 6-foot Coffman is playing catchup physically as well as at the table. Her liquid diet — “The blender became my best friend,” she said — resulted in Coffman losing “a lot of weight I didn’t need to lose.”

She has been cleared to play in regard to her jaw, which now has a plate where the break occurred. Coffman is a key player for the Big Blue and head coach Olivia Lett, the former Illinois Wesleyan All-American and assistant coach.

Coffman was a second-team all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin performer last year, averaging 13.4 points and four rebounds, and was a first-team pick in the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020-21 (11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds). She had 21 points and five assists in an exhibition game at Eastern Illinois on Nov. 3 before being injured the next day.

“It really just comes down to gaining my muscles back and staying high on the protein,” Coffman said. “Coach Lett knows that it’s going to come down to being back in shape and making sure I’m strong enough not to injure myself in any other way.

“She’s been great about keeping my spirits up and helping me look forward to what I have coming up soon … to the fact I have some games to play in. She helps me try to figure out how to keep my protein up and get in workouts. It’s definitely been nice having her to help me through it.”

Millikin has gone 9-3 overall and 4-0 in the CCIW without Coffman. The Big Blue play host to Greenville on New Year’s Eve before diving into the heart of the conference schedule.

Millikin faces Wheaton on Jan. 7 and Illinois Wesleyan on Jan. 11, both at home.

“I definitely want to be back by our first games in January,” Coffman said. “If I could get in for a couple of minutes (vs. Greenville) just to get the first-game jitters out, that would be my goal.”

Getting to this point seemed a long way off during her recovery. She said the first week post-surgery was especially difficult as she adjusted to having her mouth wired shut and dealt with the pain.

She was able to attend Millikin’s home opener Nov. 14 vs. Illinois College, saying it was “nice to be around my team again.”

Coffman is among five seniors on the roster and said, “It’s hard because our class is pretty close with each other. Not being able to experience the whole thing with them has been tough.”

“But when you really think about it, as bad as the injury was, it’s not season-ending,” she added. “I get to come back and play normally. I have to be grateful for that.”

Coffman also is thankful for the love and support of her parents, Debbie and Mike. She spent the first two weeks post-surgery at their home in Heyworth, then split time between there and school.

“They were there for me, especially when I was at my lowest and trying to get through it,” said Coffman, whose mother is the head girls basketball coach at Central Catholic. “They understood that it’s not an easy thing and they were going to do what they had to do to help me through it.

“My dad said when I got the wires off, ‘I know you’re excited that you can breathe normally now, but I can breathe normally now, too.’ It was just something so weird to experience.”

Normalcy has returned. Coffman has basketball again and remains on track to graduate in May with a major in business management and a minor in sports management. A pitcher on the softball team the past three years, she will not play this spring. An extended postseason run in basketball last year made for a late and difficult transition to softball.

“It’s been a rough few weeks,” Coffman said. “That first week with my mouth being closed, I had to keep it together (emotionally) to keep myself from panicking. I’ve learned to get through it.”

Now, she’s healthy and hungry.

Just in time for Christmas dinner.

