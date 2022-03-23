Kindred: It’s ‘takeaway’ time. Here are a few from NCAA Tournament’s first weekend

Football coaches are into takeaways. They are the lifeblood of a good defense. Forced fumbles, strip sacks, diving interceptions … any will work.

It’s taken us a while, but the newspaper business is all about takeaways, too, in 2022. Reports from games are assembled into “takeaways.” What once was a full length story is divided into smaller segments, quicker to consume for a society on the go with a fleeting attention span.

Easier to hop and skim than sit and read. So here you go … a few takeaways from the first weekend of NCAA Tournament basketball, with a dose of Division III basketball sprinkled in.

Underwhelming

First, give Brad Underwood credit for returning Illinois basketball to relevance. Getting the Illini consistently back in the top 25 and to the top of the Big Ten Conference was no small feat. A Big Ten Tournament title last year and a regular-season co-championship this year were worthy of celebration.

Yet, the Illini have been underwhelming on the biggest stage, vanishing meekly from the NCAA Tournament the past two Marches. Last year, they were schooled and embarrassed by Loyola, and on Sunday, outplayed, outmuscled and outcoached by Houston and vagabond coach Kelvin Sampson.

A friend sent me a text message shortly after the 68-53 loss to Houston that read: “If you can’t get to the Sweet 16 with Ayo and Kofi, never gonna happen with Underwood.”

It’s a fair point. In guard Ayo Dosunmu, now a Chicago Bulls rookie, and powerful center Kofi Cockburn, Underwood has had a couple of generational talents and first-team All-Americans. He has a 2-2 NCAA record to show for it … first-round wins over Drexel in 2021 and Chattanooga this year.

Illinois was extremely fortunate to squeak past Chattanooga, winning 54-53. In their past three NCAA Tournament games, the Illini are 1-2 and have scored 58, 54 and 53 points. That won’t cut it, even in an era where teams can’t shoot straight.

No way should there be a “Fire Brad Underwood” campaign. But this year’s team went 6-5 in its final 11 games, lost its Big Ten Tournament opener and had two left feet in the “Big Dance.”

Underwood has brought Illinois a long way in five years. The next step?

Marching on in March.

“Cleanup on aisle 64”

The sloppiness of play throughout the weekend was alarming. So many players were out of control on drives to the basket or careless with passes or stood and waited rather than meeting a pass.

The erosion of fundamental play has been happening for years, but seems more accelerated this year. Maybe it’s a case of watching too many games for four straight days.

College basketball is best consumed in moderation. The obsession with the 3-point shot can get tiresome after 12 hours. The mid-range jumper was a beautiful thing. May it rest in peace.

Officially, not the best

It’s easy to blame officials for a loss and a lot of folks do. In truth, players and coaches make more mistakes during a game than officials.

That said, the weekend did expose inconsistencies in officiating from one game to the next, even one half to the next.

It is an extremely difficult job and the sloppiness/recklessness of play makes it even tougher. Still, there is little way of knowing what constitutes a foul and that is frustrating for players, coaches and, yes, fans.

The parade to the monitor for replay reviews has become tedious as well, creating a constant tug of war between get it right and get on with it.

Let’s get on with it. And get off my lawn!

Bravo for Baines!

A congratulatory shoutout to John Baines, the former University High School and Illinois Wesleyan post player who is now head coach at Elmhurst University.

Baines guided Elmhurst to its first NCAA Division III national championship game over the weekend. Elmhurst lost to Randolph-Macon in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and came home with the runner-up trophy.

Baines has been Elmhurst’s head coach for nine years. He was an assistant at the school for 10 years, then head coach at St. Francis before returning to Elmhurst.

He was a smart player on highly successful U High teams and was a junior on IWU’s 1997 national championship squad. Baines clearly picked up a lot from his Hall of Fame head coaches: Cal Hubbard at U High and Dennie Bridges at IWU.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

