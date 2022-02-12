Kindred: Illinois Wesleyan's Mia Smith is 10 years cancer-free, yet feels its presence every day

It was a noise Mia Smith likely took for granted. Hear anything enough and you become numb to it.

For Smith, Illinois Wesleyan’s women’s basketball coach, that changed during the 2011-12 season. Suddenly, the sound mattered.

Weary from treatments for breast cancer, Smith would have her assistant coaches get practice started. She would arrive a few minutes later to this:

“I’d walk in and I could hear their sneakers squeaking on the floor,” Smith said. “For some reason, that just triggered energy within me and it’s what kept me going.”

That was 10 years ago. Smith’s energy has returned. On Feb. 5, when the Titans hosted their annual Pink Zone game for breast cancer awareness, it was announced Smith had reached 10 years cancer-free.

An IWU video revealed tears seeping from her eyes as she waved to the Shirk Center crowd. A decade later, the journey remains emotional for the winningest coach in IWU women’s basketball history.

“It was a fast 10 years. It’s something I still think about though on a daily basis,” Smith said of cancer. “You just think about it every day, especially even more when you hear it’s happened to anybody else.

“Whether it’s breast cancer or cancer of any form, it brings back that feeling of when you heard about your own diagnosis.”

So while Smith’s cancer is gone, the result of surgery and months of chemotherapy and radiation, the threat of it lingers.

She has two checkups per year. One includes a mammogram and the other, six months later, includes an ultrasound. So far so good, though about a year ago, there was cause for concern.

“I had to go back for a second mammogram because they saw something on the first one,” Smith said. “And I had felt something a little different as well. I went back and had it done and they confirmed that it was scar tissue built up, which was a great thing. Thank goodness.”

Smith is coaching her 24th IWU team and, like many of its predecessors, this one is in contention for the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title. The Titans headed into Saturday’s home game against Wheaton at 14-8 overall and 11-2 in the CCIW, tied for first place.

Smith has guided IWU to eight CCIW championships and 11 NCAA Division III Tournament berths, highlighted by a national title in 2012 … the season she battled cancer.

Her record of 452-189 overall and 252-87 in the CCIW makes her one of the most successful women’s coaches in Division III. Still, cancer weighs on her every day.

Lori Kerans knows the feeling. The former Millikin women’s basketball coach has survived breast cancer twice.

“I am 25 years out from my first diagnosis and there’s still something in the back of my mind and heart every day,” Kerans said. “I think once you’ve joined the team of cancer survivors, it never leaves you too much. But it doesn’t dominate your thoughts like it does when you’re first diagnosed.”

Kerans’ cancer battles came 10 years apart. Now the Director of Major Gifts in Millikin’s Alumni and Development Office, she has been cancer-free for 15 years.

Smith has spoken frequently with Kerans, drawing strength and wisdom from her former coaching rival.

“I’ve talked to her about how cancer still affects you on a daily basis,” Smith said. “For the first couple of years after I was diagnosed (in June 2011), I was really eager to talk about it. I wanted to help anybody that I possibly could. As the years started to go on, I would become more worried about doing that. I’m not sure what that was about.”

It continues to be an issue. Smith readily accepts opportunities to talk individually to someone going through a cancer fight. She has done it and will continue to do so.

Engaging a large audience is more daunting for her.

“When I’m asked to speak to a group … with every year it becomes more emotional and makes it harder for me,” Smith said. “But I had so many people guide me through my recovery. That’s definitely something you want to pay forward.”

Kerans has been eager to do that. She said she has “jumped in with both feet to try and do as much as I can for advocacy.”

She has seen Smith do it as well through appearing at fundraisers and serving as a spokesperson and, in Kerans’ words, being “an advocate for everyone.”

“She’s been willing to wear that badge like a Pink Warrior and I think that speaks volumes about how she was raised and who she is,” Kerans said. “I have greatly admired her strength. Mia continues to be such a successful public figure, not just on Wesleyan’s campus and in Bloomington-Normal, but nationally. She is the big time.

“On those mornings when you wake up and think, ‘I don’t feel well’ or ‘I wonder if this feels swollen,’ all of a sudden you feel pretty vulnerable again. I get that. It’s totally OK to be emotional about that.”

Smith received a show of support prior to the recent Pink Zone game. She was flooded with emails, text messages and Facebook posts from former players reaching out to her.

“It made me smile,” she said. “I even got some flowers. It was nice.”

Moments later, our conversation ended. Smith needed to prepare for practice. The squeak of sneakers – the soundtrack of basketball – was coming soon.

IWU’s coach relishes the squeak. Ten years later, it continues to energize her and push thoughts of cancer aside. When that’s not enough, she has this:

“Prayer helps me an enormous amount whenever I start feeling anxious about it,” Smith said. “I can pray about it and that tends to relieve some of the anxiety.”

Ten years is a milestone. Smith hopes to reach many more, the only way she knows how … the only way cancer will allow.

A day at a time.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0