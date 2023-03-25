Uncharted waters are defined as “new and unknown areas.” Andrew Herrington-Gilmore and his wife, Lauren Giannini, have been there more than you and me.

And anyone else.

Parenthood has made the Illinois Wesleyan graduates versed in rare diseases and been historic in this regard: They are the only family in the world — yes, world — to have had aplastic anemia, ATRX syndrome and cystic fibrosis.

Their daughter, Mara, was afflicted at age 2 with severe aplastic anemia (bone marrow failure). Her bone marrow stopped producing enough blood cells, leading to a year of immunosuppression therapy. Now 6, she has been in remission for three-and-a-half years and is a healthy, social first-grader.

Her brother, Jay, was born while Mara was undergoing treatment. Two weeks after she completed treatment, Jay was diagnosed with ATRX syndrome, a genetic condition causing intellectual disability, muscle weakness, short height, etc. He later was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as well.

“You look at the odds … aplastic anemia was like 1 in 2 million for a girl Mara’s age when she got it,” said Herrington-Gilmore, who played basketball at IWU. “When Jay was diagnosed with ATRX, there were only 200 known cases ever. It’s up to like 500 now.”

Jay, 4, faces challenges, but has made significant progress, particularly since his cystic fibrosis was diagnosed and treatment for it began. Pancreas issues caused by the cystic fibrosis have been eased, leaving him pain free.

“He’s in PT (physical therapy), OT (occupational therapy), speech therapy … he has a whole army around him and he’s doing awesome,” Herrington-Gilmore said.

“We weren’t sure if he would ever walk or talk. He’s basically running, and he’s extremely personable. His receptive communication — what he understands — is through the roof compared to what I expected at this age. He’s not verbal, but he has a speaking device and his non-verbal communication is extremely good. He’s just a happy, sweet, personable little dude.”

Herrington-Gilmore called it “a wild four years” with “a lot thrown at us.” Now, the goal is to help others.

The Arlington Heights residents have started The Gilmore Family Foundation, with its mission to “raise money to support childhood rare disease treatment, discovery, diagnosis, awareness and research.”

“There are holes in the medical system and the rare disease research system that I think we could fix and it would help make families’ lives a lot easier,” Herrington-Gilmore said. “We’ve seen what works and what doesn’t work.”

They seek to emulate the all-encompassing care Mara received at the MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Wisconsin. Herrington-Gilmore said his daughter had “the same doctor, same two PAs (physician’s assistants), same two nurses, same welcome staff, same everything” throughout her treatment.

Lines of communication were clearly defined. Coordination of doctors from multiple disciplines was seamless.

“The first thing we’re funding is to replicate that model with undiagnosed and rare disease children,” Herrington-Gilmore said. “What we found is it’s so hard to find one clinic or one doctor or one group of doctors that are in charge of your care.”

Herrington-Gilmore and Giannini have had active roles in their children's care. Among the challenges was during Mara’s immunosuppression therapy, when she was hooked to an IV line nearly all day, every day for a year.

“Lauren and I had to basically learn how to be nurses,” Herrington-Gilmore said. “We had to attach and reattach through the same pick line and administer medicine in it every night.”

Mara had a full positive response to the treatment, saving her life.

It was a huge relief for her parents, who met as students at Illinois Wesleyan. Herrington-Gilmore lived in Lincoln until his sophomore year of high school, moving to Stillwater, Minnesota, His basketball career at IWU was cut short by knee problems.

He had risen to team captain as a junior, but despite offseason surgery on both knees, they were not strong enough for him to continue playing. He served as a student assistant coach in his senior season of 2008-09.

Now? He’s back in basketball, and at the highest level. An attorney, Herrington-Gilmore is associate general counsel for the Chicago Bulls.

His wife is a Certified Public Accountant. They have busy lives. Yet, they are committed to their foundation. The first event will be a “Night Out” on April 28 at the Galleria Marchetti, 825 West Erie, Chicago. Information on tickets and sponsorships is available at www.thegilmorefamilyfoundation.org.

Herrington-Gilmore said it is shaping up as a “huge Wesleyan reunion” because of the response from IWU graduates. Titans men’s basketball coach Ron Rose is scheduled to attend, with some current players volunteering/working at the event.

“In the first four weeks of selling tickets, we’re at just under $55,000 worth of tickets,” Herrington-Gilmore said. “We’ve also sold quite a few corporate and family sponsor type things. I think we have a chance to raise a lot of money and do a lot of good.”

Here’s hoping they do.

“My wife is the most on-point, reality driven person I’ve ever met,” Herrington-Gilmore said. “In my life, I’ve probably been too much of an optimist. You combine us and we kind of sit where reality meets optimism. I think that’s kind of how you have to get through this. It’s easy to go down kind of a dark path, but you have to keep going together.”

The waters are familiar now. They are calmer.

Hopefully, there is some smooth sailing ahead.

