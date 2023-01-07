Kindred: Illinois Wesleyan grad Mike Murray embracing Elmhurst challenge

Mike Murray is an engaging personality who can make friends, work a room and draw up Xs and Os with the best of them. He’ll need to call upon all of those skills in his new gig as Elmhurst University football coach.

One of the good guys in coaching, he has a good deal of work ahead to rebuild a program that has gone 2-28 over the past three years and 5-45 over the past five. Some would call that daunting. Murray does not.

The former Illinois Wesleyan player and assistant coach is embracing the chance to restore Elmhurst to the Elmhurst he first encountered.

“I don’t think you ever lose that first impression, and mine goes all the way back to my playing days,” said Murray, a four-year IWU letterman in football and baseball from 1980-84. “Tom Beck was coaching football at a championship level and Ron Wellman (later the Illinois State athletic director) was the baseball coach. That first impression of the school never left my brain.

“Then it was like, ‘Man, I just wonder why they’re not able to maintain (success)? Coach (Tim) Lester in the early 2010s got them back up to a high level and they made the playoffs. That kind of reaffirmed that, ‘Hey, it can happen there.’ I always thought it could.”

Now the hard part … making it happen again.

Working in Murray’s favor is his background in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. He played in the league, had two stints as defensive coordinator under IWU coach Norm Eash and was defensive coordinator at North Central. He was part of five conference titles under Eash and three at North Central.

He understands what it takes to win the CCIW.

“The CCIW was a priority for me,” Murray said of taking the Elmhurst job. “It’s where most of my years have been and just kind of knowing what it’s supposed to look like in the league and in this area.

“I think it’s knowing the history of, ‘These teams are really good, but they had to build it, too.’ It’s having that perspective on where everybody has been at different stages on their individual timelines. That was a big part for me. I wasn’t looking to go into a place where I didn’t have that knowledge base or that familiarity.”

Since 2018, Murray has been associate head coach and defensive coordinator at NAIA Roosevelt University (formerly Robert Morris). The Lakers went 7-3 this past season, with Murray’s defense ranking 20th nationally at 17.2 points per game.

Murray also was offensive coordinator for two years during his second stint at IWU, as well as offensive coordinator and later head coach with the Bloomington Extreme indoor team. He is a college head coach for the third time after leading Dubuque (1997-2000) and Benedictine (2001-02).

Murray was hired at Elmhurst on Dec. 28 and has been on the go. He plans to retain assistant coach Jim Phelps, who was a graduate assistant at Roosevelt during Murray’s time there. A number of Elmhurst graduate assistants remain, but there are full time positions to be filled.

“There are multiple rails on the train track right now,” Murray said. “Building the (coaching) staff … I have to get the staff finalized. Everybody who is here, we’re just hitting the ground running.

“The other rail is the recruiting that has to happen. You always feel like you’re behind in that. So, it’s a lot of work, but that’s why we do this I think. That’s the fun of the job.”

Murray will be working down the hall from Elmhurst basketball coach John Baines, an IWU grad who Murray knows well. Baines guided the Bluejays to the Division III national championship game last season and has the program rolling.

“It was fun to have breakfast the other day and relive old times together with him,” Murray said. “He’s done a fantastic job.”

Murray seeks to do the same. The football rebuild will take time, It won’t be easy.

Yet, the new coach enthusiastically calls it “a tremendous opportunity.”

That’s who he is.